Mahindra Y400 (Rexton-Based) Premium SUV Launch Details Revealed

Having showcased it at the Auto Expo 2018 earlier in the year, Mahindra & Mahindra has officially revealed the launch details on its upcoming flagship SUV. Codenamed Mahindra Y400, the SsangYong G4 Rexton based SUV will be launched in India on November 19, 2018, and is all set to compete against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the likes in the segment. The SUV will be positioned above the XUV500 in Mahindra's stable and is expected to be leaps ahead of the previous offerings from the company.

Also Read: Mahindra G4 Rexton Will Be Company's Most Expensive Offering

Speaking on the announcement, Mahindra - President - Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said, "The Y400 is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of this year. Positioned in the high-end SUV segment, the Y400 is a high-end, full-sized SUV that offers luxury and exclusivity in its tasteful design, lavish interiors, thrilling performance and best in class features. We are sure that it will further enhance our SUV portfolio."

Also Read: SsangYong Rexton-Based Mahindra SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

(Mahindra bosses - Anand Mahindra, Rajan Wadhera and Dr. Pawan Goenka with the Y400)

Based on the new generation SsangYong Rexton that arrived last year, the Mahindra Y400 is certainly one of the largest SUVs to come from the automaker ever. The SUV is identical to the SsangYong version visually, but you do get a reworked grille with the Mahindra badge to bring it within the Indian family. The SUV will also be feature loaded right fro the start including LED headlamps and taillights, alloy wheels, and abundance of chrome all over. The cabin too will sport soft-touch materials for a plush feel, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and more.

The Mahindra Y400 is likely to come equipped with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, electric parking brake and more. With respect to the powertrain, the Y400 is likely to use the 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 183 bhp. A petrol engine although available on the Rexton internationally is unlikely to be offered on the India-spec version at the time of launch. The SUV will be built at the automaker's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Mahindra's SsangYong Rexton Based SUV Spotted Testing

Mahindra has also announced that the Y400 SUV will be offered exclusively via the separate high-end zones designed within the company's existing showrooms. These zones are being called as 'World of SUVs' and will include a more premium dealership experience for the customer for both sales and service. The World of SUVs zones will come equipped with digital tech including tablets and virtually selectable colours and trims for a more enhanced buying experience.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.