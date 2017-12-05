The highly-anticipated Mahindra XUV500 petrol variant has been finally launched in India and it is priced at ₹ 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new petrol-powered XUV500 has been introduced in only one fully-loaded 'G' variant and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard. While visually the new petrol-powered Mahindra XUV500 looks exactly the same as the existing diesel version, the biggest difference is the new 2.2-litre petrol engine that joins the company's popular mHawk engine family. It's the same petrol engine that is currently exported to UAE and Qatar.

Interestingly, the new 2.2-litre mHawk petrol engine is the same in displacement as the diesel engine (2179 cc) and offers the same amount of power at 140 bhp and also develops the same peak torque at 320 Nm. As mentioned before, the engine is mated to an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic torque converter that already does duty in the diesel version. So, apart from fuel type, on paper, the new petrol-powered Mahindra XUV500 has the exact same specification as the diesel-powered one.

Announcing the launch of the new XUV500 petrol, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Since its launch, the XUV500 has been a trendsetter in the premium SUV segment with a great value proposition plus head-turning style and a plethora of hi-tech features. The introduction of the XUV500 G AT petrol variant will excite consumers who have been eagerly awaiting a petrol option. The G AT variant delivers impressive performance that has come to be synonymous with the XUV500."

As mentioned earlier, visually, the new petrol version of the XUV500 looks similar to the diesel version in terms off design and styling, except for the new variant badging. In face the features list is also pretty much same as the top-end diesel model of the XUV500 with offerings like - static bending headlamps with intelligent light sensing tech and LED daytime running lights, logo projection lamp on ORVMs and rain sensing wipers among others. The cabin, at the same time, comes with features like - 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, emergency call, full automatic climate control, push button start, passive keyless entry and an 8-way adjustable driver seat.

