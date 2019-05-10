Mahindra XUV500 Gets A New W3 Base Trim; Priced At Rs. 12.23 Lakh

Mahindra has launched a new entry level W3 variant on the XUV500. The base variant of the XUV500 costs ₹ 12.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The W3 variant would be available across India at all Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect. Before the W3 was introduced, the base variant of the car was the W5 which costs ₹ 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The new W3 variant then is ₹ 57,000 cheaper than the W5 variant.

There are no changes in design as also in terms of the engine. The XUV500 W3 gets the same 2.2-litre diesel engine which is good enough for 153 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. It will be available with the 6-speed manual transmission and will come with safety features like dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. Though it's the base variant, it's not just bear minimum in terms of features. The W3 variant gets power adjustable ORVMs, Engine immobilizer, electrically operated dual HVAC and even projector headlamps and it doesn't miss out on the LED DRLs either or even the chrome grille.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "The XUV500 pioneered the creation of the premium SUV segment and set new benchmarks with its head-turning design, and unmatched package of hi-tech features and thrilling performance. Today the launch of the W3 version makes the vehicle much more accessible to a wider range of customers. With its excellent value proposition, I am confident that this new variant will resonate with a whole new set of our customers".

