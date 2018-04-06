Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard

Images of a production-ready Mahindra XUV500 facelift have recently surfaced online. Judging by the photos, it seems like the 2018 model was caught on the camera at what appears to be a dealership stockyard. The images which show the new Mahindra XUV500 beings unwrapped gives us a glimpse of the new exterior features and the refreshed cabin, which now comes with a new touchscreen infotainment system. The new XUV500 facelift will also come with a host of new features and a more powerful engine, and we expect Mahindra to launch the SUV by the end of this month.

Mahindra XUV500 gets new grille and larger headlamps

Visually, the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 comes with a host of exterior updates like a new, larger radiator grille with chrome accents and surround, which is flanked by a set of new larger headlamps with projector lights and integrates LED daytime running lamps. The front bumper has also been revised and the updated XUV500 now gets a bigger central airdam and new teardrop-shaped foglamps with black borders. The facelifted Mahindra XUV500 also comes with an updated rear end, featuring a new, larger LED taillamp with a busy-looking cluster and individual brake light unit below. The SUV also gets a restyled tailgate with a new chrome slat and larger number plate housing. The updated XUV500 also comes with a new rear bumper and a new roof-mounted spoiler with integrated brake light.

Mahindra XUV500 facelift gets an updated cabin with new infotainment system

The updates to the interior of the XUV500 facelift comes with tan upholstery with cross-stitching and refreshed dashboard with piano black and faux aluminium inserts on the centre console. The top-spec model of the XUV500 facelift will also be offered with aluminium pedal in a bid to look and feel a little sporty. The XUV500 facelift will also get a new infotainment system which will come with smartphone integration in the form of Android Auto and MirrorLink.

Mahindra XUV500 facelift gets a revised tailgate and new LED taillamp

The variant badging of this particular XUV500 facelift confirms that this is the top-end W11 automatic variant, and now the model uses odd numbers instead even numbers like the new Scorpio. The new XUV500 will come in four primary variants - W5, W7, W9 and W11. As for powertrain option, the XUV500 facelift will get the same 2.2-litre mHawk engine, which is now expected to make more power and torque and will come in both manual and automatic option.

