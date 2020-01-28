New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV500 Electric Concept To Debut At 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra is most likely to showcase the prototype-spec of the eXUV500 and specifications are yet to be revealed.

A prototype of the Mahindra eXUV500 is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

  • Mahindra eXUV500 is expected to debut as a prototype.
  • Production-spec Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300 are also likely to show up.
  • Mahindra will also unveil the prototype of its Atom quadricycle.

Mahindra is gearing up to put up a big show at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 and electric vehicles are going to take the centre stage this time around. The biggest surprise is the arrival of an electric version of the Mahindra XUV500 at the Auto Expo. However, the carmaker is most likely to showcase the prototype-spec of the eXUV500 and specifications are yet to be revealed. We already know that Mahindra will launch three new EVs by 2021 and we expect all of them to make an appearance at the Auto Expo.

Also Read: Production-Spec Mahindra XUV300 Electric Coming To 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra eKUV100 is expected to launch around March this year.

First up is the eKUV100 which was showcased as a prototype at the Auto Expo 2018. We are going to see a production-spec version of the eKUV100 at Mahindra's pavilion this year, the launch of which is likely to happen around March this year. The Mahindra eKUV100 will be underpinned by a modified platform to accommodate the battery pack and will source power from a 165 kW (221 bhp) drivetrain which will offer a range of around 180 km. The electric iteration of the XUV300 will also make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020. It will be spawned by the new MESMA 2 platform will follow next year in 2020 and will be powered by a 380 volt system coupled with a 150 kW battery pack giving it a drive range of 250 km.

Also Read: Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle To Be Launched In 2020

ctossc4o

Mahindra Atom will go up against the Bajaj Qute.

In fact, it's not only electric passenger vehicles (PVs) that will dominate the line-up, but also there'll be an electric quadricycle that will go up against the Bajaj Qute. It's the Mahindra Atom that was shown as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020 and finally we get to see it in production-spec at the upcoming biennial show. It will use a 48 kW drivetrain and will be assembled in its Bengaluru plant from where all low voltage models are rolled out. Going by the classification of quadricycle vehicles, the Atom will have a power output of less than 15 kW and the top-speed will be limited to 70 kmph.

