Global NCAP Recognises Mahindra's Efforts After XUV300 Wins 'Safer Choice' Award

The Indian auto industry is undergoing a big transformation and automakers are going the whole hog to not only adhere to the upcoming safety and emission standards, but also make their vehicles stand out on those parameters. Yes, Indian cars are becoming safer by the day, scoring five-stars in the global NCAP crash test and we are talking about Tata Motors and Mahindra. We recently told you that the Mahindra XUV300 received a 5-star crash rating from Global NCAP, securing the highest score for adult and child occupant safety compared to any of the other cars who have received a 5-star rating in the country. Of course Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group was quick to acknowledge the efforts of the company to make the safest car in the country.

I cannot think of any better reason for @Mahindra_Auto to go into the history books. The safest car in India. I give a huge salute to everyone in the company for giving us such a moment of pride. And let's not stop with only this record. Much, much more for us to achieve. https://t.co/vB6UrHWDj2 Mahindra XUV300 9.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE February 17, 2020

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP was quick to respond to this tweet

Thanks to @mahindraauto for showing strong leadership in building a market for #SaferCarsForIndia. Great that you also recognise that this is the beginning of a journey for the whole automotive sector in India in the interests of saving lives. Congratulations. — David Ward (@DavidDjward) February 17, 2020

So it was the Mahindra XUV300 that added another feather to the cap, first by scoring full five stars in the Global NCAP crash test in January and now being awarded with the 'Safer Choice' award by the global safety watchdog. The Safer Choice award was instituted by Global NCAP in 2018, and is to be presented to cars that meet a certain high standard of safety and crash capability. Congratulating Mahindra Auto in his tweet, Ward said that the brand is showing a strong leadership in building a market for Safer Cars For India. It's a beginning of a journey for the whole automotive sector of India in the interests of saving lives.

The Mahindra XUV300 is the first car to receive the 'Safer Choice' Global NCAP Award.

To win the award, the Mahindra XUV 300 had to meet several stringent requirements. Eligible cars must have a 5-star rating for adult occupant crash safety and a minimum 4-star rating for child occupant protection. ESC or electronic stability control is another standard feature that has to be on offer. In the event it is optional, ESC must be offered on all variants as a standalone add-on, and be sold on at least 20 per cent of the model's overall sales volume. The car must also meet Pedestrian Protection requirements (as set by the United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9 - and validated as such by Global NCAP.

It scored five-star rating in adult safety and bagged four stars in child safety.

So the the Mahindra XUV 300 not only meets all these criteria, but also stands tall on them with plenty of safety features on board. The range topping W8 (O) variant gets seven airbags and features like dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) with corner braking control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ESC, three-point seatbelts for all 5 occupants, front parking sensors, and a second-row seatbelt reminder (optional) are standard across the range.

The prestigious award becomes an achievement, more so with the XUV300 winning it as it's still a sub-four metre vehicle and comes under the compact cars / SUV category. Even in the past, it was the Tata Nexon that first became the safest India-made car. This also gives us hopes that majority of the cars on our roads, measuring under four-metres can be made safer and bigger ones should obviously follow.

