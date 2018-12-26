New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300: What We Know

The company is all set to launch the XUV300 subcompact SUV in February this year but we will get to drive it in January 2019

Mahindra plans to launch the XUV300 in February 2019

It's been quite the year for Mahindra in India. The company has already launched the Marazzo MPV and then the fullsize seven seater SUV – the Alturas G4. The company is now planning to bring in a new subcompact SUV into the Indian market and it recently announced the name of the SUV too – the XUV300. The company is all set to launch the  XUV300 subcompact SUV in February this year but we will get to drive it in January. Now, we have got a chance to see what the car looks like only in pictures as of now, but there's quite a lot of information that we have about the new SUV. 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019


Here's What We Know About The Mahindra XUV300

  • The design of the Mahindra XUV300 takes inspiration from the cheetah and this is the company's second car which has design reference of the fastest animal on the planet (the first one being the XUV500)
  • The XUV300 shares its platform with SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in more than 50 countries since its launch in 2015.
  • Much like the XUV500, the new XUV300 will follow the W nomenclature for variants. It is likely to be available in 4 variants – W2, W4, W6 and W8; 'W8' being the range-topping version.
  • On the top-of-the-line trim, the SUV comes with projector lamps with LED daytime running lights, diamond cut alloy wheels, roof mounted spoiler and more. The grille is identical to the XUV500, albeit follows a more angular frame.
    fmioi0ig
  • Inside, the Mahindra XUV300 will come with a dual tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, dual pod instrument console, height adjustable driver's seat, adjustable rear head rests with a dedicated head rest for the middle passenger. 
  • The subcompact SUV will come with a segment first seven airbags, along with reverse camera and parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ESP and more
    n6h3a9os
  • The XUV300 is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission option will include a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra hasn't revealed the power figures yet save for saying that the SUV will offer best-in-class torque output.
     

Mahindra XUV300: What We Know
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Next-Gen Yamaha FZ V3 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Yamaha FZ V3 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Again
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
