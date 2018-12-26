Mahindra XUV300: What We Know

It's been quite the year for Mahindra in India. The company has already launched the Marazzo MPV and then the fullsize seven seater SUV – the Alturas G4. The company is now planning to bring in a new subcompact SUV into the Indian market and it recently announced the name of the SUV too – the XUV300. The company is all set to launch the XUV300 subcompact SUV in February this year but we will get to drive it in January. Now, we have got a chance to see what the car looks like only in pictures as of now, but there's quite a lot of information that we have about the new SUV.

Here's What We Know About The Mahindra XUV300

The design of the Mahindra XUV300 takes inspiration from the cheetah and this is the company's second car which has design reference of the fastest animal on the planet (the first one being the XUV500)

The XUV300 shares its platform with SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in more than 50 countries since its launch in 2015.

Much like the XUV500, the new XUV300 will follow the W nomenclature for variants. It is likely to be available in 4 variants – W2, W4, W6 and W8; 'W8' being the range-topping version.

On the top-of-the-line trim, the SUV comes with projector lamps with LED daytime running lights, diamond cut alloy wheels, roof mounted spoiler and more. The grille is identical to the XUV500, albeit follows a more angular frame.

Inside, the Mahindra XUV300 will come with a dual tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, dual pod instrument console, height adjustable driver's seat, adjustable rear head rests with a dedicated head rest for the middle passenger.

The subcompact SUV will come with a segment first seven airbags, along with reverse camera and parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ESP and more

The XUV300 is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission option will include a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra hasn't revealed the power figures yet save for saying that the SUV will offer best-in-class torque output.



