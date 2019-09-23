The Mahindra XUV300 AMT only comes in the diesel model, now offered in W6, W8, and W8(O) trims

Mahindra today announced introducing the automated manual transmission (AMT) option for the W6 variant of the Mahindra XUV300. Priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new mid-spec XUV300 AMT, or autoSHIFT as Mahindra calls it, is about ₹ 1.50 lakh cheaper than the W8 AMT version which was launched in July this year, and it all Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect. Like the top-spec AMT model, the XUV300 W6 AMT is only available in the diesel model and is ₹ 49,000 more expensive than its manual counterpart.

The 5-speed autoSHIFT AMT unit is sourced from Magneti Marelli and Mahindra says that the gearbox is tuned to offer peppy acceleration and ease while overtaking. The Mahindra XUV300 AMT is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra XUV300 AMT gets and automated manual transmission unit from Magneti Marelli

The SUV also gets additional features like - Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Start Assist for more convenience. The gearbox also comes with Vehicle Creep function which will further aid in stop-and-go traffic, however, as a safety measure, the creep function will be disabled if the doors are open. The rest of the features remain identical to the manual version of the W6 variant.

Despite the introduction of the lower variant, the Mahindra XUV300 AMT is still one of the most expensive options in the market. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT is priced between ₹ 8.69 lakh and ₹ 10.42 lakh and the Tata Nexon AMT is offered in both petrol and diesel trims, is priced from ₹ 7.94 lakh to ₹ 11.01 lakh and both undercut the XUV300. In fact, even Hyundai's connected SUV, Venue, which comes with the much better DCT automatic gearbox (petrol only) is priced at ₹ 9.35 lakh to ₹ 11.10 lakh, still undercutting the XUV300 AMT by up to ₹ 64,000 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

