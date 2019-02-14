Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The subcompact SUV segment is one of India's most lucrative car segments which has gained immense popularity in past few years. Mahindra which was once the leading SUV maker in India had lost its crown to Maruti Suzuki which dethroned it just with the popularity of one product- the Vitara Brezza. The homegrown UV maker has been finding success for long in the subcompact SUV and finally with the launch of the all-new Mahindra XUV300, it looks like it finally has a strong contender to rival the likes the segment leader- the Vitara Brezza along with the Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport which are its successive competitors.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At ₹ 7.90 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300 9.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Mahindra XUV300 has been priced higher than the competition. That said, it pack-in quite some segment-first features and gets the most powerful engines in the segment. The Mahindra XUV300 is offered in both petrol and diesel iterations. The petrol motor is a 1.2-Litre, three-cylinder unit which produces 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and the diesel engine in a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit which produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox is expected to be added to the range at a later date this year.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Launch Highlights

Let's see how it stands against the competition in terms of pricing.

Variants Petrol Diesel Mahindra XUV300 W4 ₹ 7.90 lakh ₹ 8.49 lakh Mahindra XUV300 W6 ₹ 8.75 lakh ₹ 9.30 lakh Mahindra XUV300 W8 ₹ 10.25 lakh ₹ 10.80 lakh Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) ₹ 11.44 lakh ₹ 11.99 lakh

In a variant-to-variant comparison, we're comparing the prices to the base W4 variant to the respective base variants of all other models. Similarly, the top-end W8(O) variant which is priced ₹ 1,19,000 higher than the W8 variant is being compared to the top-spec trims of the competitors. However, in terms of features and fit and finish, it's the W8 variant which technically competes with the top-end variant of other models. The W8(O) variant is comparatively premium with all the segment-first features and leather upholstery it has on offer.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review

Also See: Mahindra XUV300 Image Gallery

Also, all the other three competitors already have automatic variants on offer, we will be comparing the price only of the manual variants as the Mahindra XUV300 doesn't have any automatic variant at present.

Petrol

Variants Petrol Diesel Tata Nexon XE ₹ 6.36 Lakh ₹ 7.40 Lakh Tata Nexon XM ₹ 7.12 lakh ₹ 8.05 Lakh Tata Nexon XMA AMT ₹ 7.72 Lakh ₹ 8.61 Lakh Tata Nexon XT ₹ 7.73 Lakh ₹ 8.75 Lakh Tata Nexon XZ ₹ 8.20 Lakh ₹ 9.20 Lakh Tata Nexon XZ+ ₹ 9.02 Lakh ₹ 9.90 Lakh Tata Nexon XZ+ (Dual-Tone) ₹ 9.22 Lakh ₹ 10.10 Lakh Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT ₹ 9.62 Lakh ₹ 10.60 lakh Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT (Dual-Tone) ₹ 9.83 Lakh ₹ 10.80 lakh

Prices of the Mahindra XUV300 start at ₹ 7.90 lakh for the base W4 petrol variant and goes up to ₹ 11.44 lakh for the top-spec W8(O) trim. The base XE petrol variant of the Tata Nexon undercuts the Mahindra XUV300 by ₹ 1.54 lakh and the top-end manual XZ+ variant which is priced at ₹ 9.22 lakh undercuts the petrol W8(O) variant of the Mahindra XUV300 by a good ₹ 2.22 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know

While the base petrol Trend variant of the Ford Ecosport which is priced at ₹ 8.56 lakh is ₹ 66,000 more expensive than the base petrol W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300, the top-end Ford Ecosport S variant at ₹ 11.37 lakh is ₹ 7000 cheaper than the top-end Mahindra XUV300 W8(O) variant. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, on the other hand, is offered only with a diesel engine.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail

Diesel

Variants Diesel Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LDI ₹ 7.67 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza VDI ₹ 8.19 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza VDI AMT ₹ 8.69 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI ₹ 8.96 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI AMT ₹ 9.46 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI+ ₹ 9.92 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI+ AMT ₹ 10.42 lakh

The base diesel W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 is priced at ₹ 8.49 lakh and is ₹ 82,000 more expensive than the base LDI variant of the Vitara Brezza which is priced at ₹ 7.67 lakh. The top-end W8(O) variant priced at ₹ 11.99 lakh is ₹ 2.07 lakh more expensive than the ZDI+ variant Vitara Brezza which is priced at ₹ 9.92 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch

The price difference between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon is even wider. The base Mahindra XUV300 variant is Rs 1.09 lakh more expensive than the base Tata Nexon XE diesel variant which is priced at ₹ 7.40 lakh. The fully loaded W8(O) variant of the Mahindra XUV300 is ₹ 1.89 lakh dearer than the top-end Tata Nexon XZ+ variant which is priced at ₹ 10.10 lakh.

Variants Petrol Diesel Ford Ecosport Trend ₹ 8.56 Lakh ₹ 9.16 Lakh Ford Ecosport Trend+ ₹ 9.56 Lakh Ford Ecosport Trend+ AT ₹ 9.76 Lakh Ford Ecosport Titanium ₹ 9.55 Lakh ₹ 10.00 Lakh Ford Ecosport Titanium+ ₹ 10.52 Lakh ₹ 11.04 Lakh Ford Ecosport Titanium+ AT ₹ 11.36 Lakh Ford Ecosport Ambiente ₹ 7.82 Lakh ₹ 8.41 Lakh Ford Ecosport Signature ₹ 10.40 Lakh ₹ 10.99 Lakh Ford Ecosport S ₹ 11.37 Lakh ₹ 11.89 Lakh

Similar to the petrol, the base diesel Trend variant of the Ford Ecosport priced at ₹ 9.16 lakh is ₹ 67,000 more expensive than the base W4 diesel variant of the Mahindra XUV300 while the top-end Ford Ecosport S diesel variant at ₹ 11.89 lakh is Rs 10,000 cheaper than the top-end W8(O) variant of the Mahindra XUV300.

Note: All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.