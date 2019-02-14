New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Mahindra XUV300 is the most expensive offering in the subcompact SUV segment; however, it gets the most powerful engines and a bunch of segment-first features.

View Photos
The all-new Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh

The subcompact SUV segment is one of India's most lucrative car segments which has gained immense popularity in past few years. Mahindra which was once the leading SUV maker in India had lost its crown to Maruti Suzuki which dethroned it just with the popularity of one product- the Vitara Brezza. The homegrown UV maker has been finding success for long in the subcompact SUV and finally with the launch of the all-new Mahindra XUV300, it looks like it finally has a strong contender to rival the likes the segment leader- the Vitara Brezza along with the Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport which are its successive competitors.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At ₹ 7.90 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300

9.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 has been priced higher than the competition. That said, it pack-in quite some segment-first features and gets the most powerful engines in the segment. The Mahindra XUV300 is offered in both petrol and diesel iterations. The petrol motor is a 1.2-Litre, three-cylinder unit which produces 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and the diesel engine in a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit which produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox is expected to be added to the range at a later date this year.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Launch Highlights

Let's see how it stands against the competition in terms of pricing.

Variants Petrol Diesel
Mahindra XUV300 W4 ₹ 7.90 lakh ₹ 8.49 lakh
Mahindra XUV300 W6 ₹ 8.75 lakh ₹ 9.30 lakh
Mahindra XUV300 W8 ₹ 10.25 lakh ₹ 10.80 lakh
Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) ₹ 11.44 lakh ₹ 11.99 lakh

In a variant-to-variant comparison, we're comparing the prices to the base W4 variant to the respective base variants of all other models. Similarly, the top-end W8(O) variant which is priced ₹ 1,19,000 higher than the W8 variant is being compared to the top-spec trims of the competitors. However, in terms of features and fit and finish, it's the W8 variant which technically competes with the top-end variant of other models. The W8(O) variant is comparatively premium with all the segment-first features and leather upholstery it has on offer.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review

Also See: Mahindra XUV300 Image Gallery

Also, all the other three competitors already have automatic variants on offer, we will be comparing the price only of the manual variants as the Mahindra XUV300 doesn't have any automatic variant at present.

Petrol

Variants Petrol Diesel
Tata Nexon XE ₹ 6.36 Lakh ₹ 7.40 Lakh
Tata Nexon XM ₹ 7.12 lakh ₹ 8.05 Lakh
Tata Nexon XMA AMT ₹ 7.72 Lakh ₹ 8.61 Lakh
Tata Nexon XT ₹ 7.73 Lakh ₹ 8.75 Lakh
Tata Nexon XZ ₹ 8.20 Lakh ₹ 9.20 Lakh
Tata Nexon XZ+ ₹ 9.02 Lakh ₹ 9.90 Lakh
Tata Nexon XZ+ (Dual-Tone) ₹ 9.22 Lakh ₹ 10.10 Lakh
Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT ₹ 9.62 Lakh ₹ 10.60 lakh
Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT (Dual-Tone) ₹ 9.83 Lakh ₹ 10.80 lakh

Prices of the Mahindra XUV300 start at ₹ 7.90 lakh for the base W4 petrol variant and goes up to ₹ 11.44 lakh for the top-spec W8(O) trim. The base XE petrol variant of the Tata Nexon undercuts the Mahindra XUV300 by ₹ 1.54 lakh and the top-end manual XZ+ variant which is priced at ₹ 9.22 lakh undercuts the petrol W8(O) variant of the Mahindra XUV300 by a good ₹ 2.22 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know

While the base petrol Trend variant of the Ford Ecosport which is priced at ₹ 8.56 lakh is ₹ 66,000 more expensive than the base petrol W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300, the top-end Ford Ecosport S variant at ₹ 11.37 lakh is ₹ 7000 cheaper than the top-end Mahindra XUV300 W8(O) variant. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, on the other hand, is offered only with a diesel engine.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail

Diesel

Variants Diesel
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LDI ₹ 7.67 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza VDI ₹ 8.19 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza VDI AMT ₹ 8.69 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI ₹ 8.96 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI AMT ₹ 9.46 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI+ ₹ 9.92 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI+ AMT ₹ 10.42 lakh

The base diesel W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 is priced at ₹ 8.49 lakh and is ₹ 82,000 more expensive than the base LDI variant of the Vitara Brezza which is priced at ₹ 7.67 lakh. The top-end W8(O) variant priced at ₹ 11.99 lakh is ₹ 2.07 lakh more expensive than the ZDI+ variant Vitara Brezza which is priced at ₹ 9.92 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch

The price difference between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon is even wider. The base Mahindra XUV300 variant is Rs 1.09 lakh more expensive than the base Tata Nexon XE diesel variant which is priced at ₹ 7.40 lakh. The fully loaded W8(O) variant of the Mahindra XUV300 is ₹ 1.89 lakh dearer than the top-end Tata Nexon XZ+ variant which is priced at ₹ 10.10 lakh.

Variants Petrol Diesel
Ford Ecosport Trend ₹ 8.56 Lakh ₹ 9.16 Lakh
Ford Ecosport Trend+   ₹ 9.56 Lakh
Ford Ecosport Trend+ AT ₹ 9.76 Lakh  
Ford Ecosport Titanium ₹ 9.55 Lakh ₹ 10.00 Lakh
Ford Ecosport Titanium+ ₹ 10.52 Lakh ₹ 11.04 Lakh
Ford Ecosport Titanium+ AT ₹ 11.36 Lakh  
Ford Ecosport Ambiente ₹ 7.82 Lakh ₹ 8.41 Lakh
Ford Ecosport Signature ₹ 10.40 Lakh ₹ 10.99 Lakh
Ford Ecosport S ₹ 11.37 Lakh ₹ 11.89 Lakh

Similar to the petrol, the base diesel Trend variant of the Ford Ecosport priced at ₹ 9.16 lakh is ₹ 67,000 more expensive than the base W4 diesel variant of the Mahindra XUV300 while the top-end Ford Ecosport S diesel variant at ₹ 11.89 lakh is Rs 10,000 cheaper than the top-end W8(O) variant of the Mahindra XUV300.

0 Comments

Note: All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300
Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport
Honda WR-V
Honda
WR-V
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza
Tata Nexon
Tata
Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki
Gypsy
TAGS :
Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 vs Rivals Mahindra XUV300 Price Mahindra XUV300 Design Mahindra XUV300 Engine Mahindra XUV300 bookings Mahindra XUV300 electric Mahindra XUV300 exports Mahindra XUV300 Features Mahindra XUV300 Images Mahindra XUV300 Interio

Latest News

2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know
2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship Selection Round To Be Held In Mumbai On February 23
2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship Selection Round To Be Held In Mumbai On February 23
40 Countries Barring India, US & China Agree To Have Automatic Braking On New Cars
40 Countries Barring India, US & China Agree To Have Automatic Braking On New Cars
Next-Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing For The First Time
Next-Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing For The First Time
Nippon And Blue Bird Automotive Launch New Car Refinish Service In India
Nippon And Blue Bird Automotive Launch New Car Refinish Service In India
TVS Star City+ 'Kargil Edition' Launched At Rs. 54,399
TVS Star City+ 'Kargil Edition' Launched At Rs. 54,399
F1: 2019 Mercedes-AMG W10 Formula 1 Car Unveiled
F1: 2019 Mercedes-AMG W10 Formula 1 Car Unveiled
Honda Scooters Power Two-Wheeler Sales In Central India
Honda Scooters Power Two-Wheeler Sales In Central India
Shahan Ali Mohsin Becomes The Youngest Driver To Start In The MRF F1600 Championship
Shahan Ali Mohsin Becomes The Youngest Driver To Start In The MRF F1600 Championship

Popular Cars

6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra XUV300 Alternatives

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.99 - 12.48 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
Explore XUV300
×
Explore Now
x
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Honda Scooters Power Two-Wheeler Sales In Central India
Honda Scooters Power Two-Wheeler Sales In Central India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities