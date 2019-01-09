New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 was spotted testing in Turin, Italy, which is where the SUV also underwent wind tunnel testing, at Pininfarina's facility.

View Photos
The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 was spotted testing in Turin, Italy

A new spy photo of the Mahindra XUV300 has surfaced online, and this time around, the SUV was spotted in Turin, Italy. Yes, the latest spy photo reveals the fully camouflaged SUV undergoing testing in Italy and based on the exposed taillamps we can concur that this is, in fact, the XUV300 and not the SsangYong Tivoli. Interestingly, last month Mahindra had revealed that the new XUV300 underwent wind tunnel testing at the Pininfarina's facility, which is also located in Turin.

d6i4tue8

Mahindra XUV300 underwent wind tunnel testing at PininfarinaSpA facility

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

The fact that the SUV is being tested on Italian roads makes us wonder whether Mahindra is also planning to launch the SUV in the global markets as well. Having said that, the SsangYong Tivoli already on sale in Italy, and this means it's unlikely that Mahindra will launch the SUV in Italy. However, Mahindra has confirmed that South Africa will be one of the global markets for the XUV300, but the SUV will be exported from India. So, as of now, it's difficult to determine why Mahindra is testing the XUV300 in Italy.

rharq7eg

The Mahindra XUV300 is is based on the same X100 platform that underpins the SsangYong Tivoli

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the same X100 platform that underpins the SsangYong Tivoli. Although the basic design of the former is derived from the Tivoli, the XUV300 comes with some major exterior and interior changes that make it unique for the Indian market. The styling, of course, is heavily inspired by its older sibling, the XUV500, like the Cheetah-inspired exterior elements like the tear-duct-shaped foglamps housing, the chrome studded grille, and the bold curves along the profile.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Spotted During TVC Shoot

fmioi0ig

The Mahindra XUV300 will come with a host of premium exterior and interior features

In terms of features the top-end variant will come with projector lamps with LED daytime running lights, diamond cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and mounted spoiler, while the LED taillamps are standard. The cabin, on the other hand, will come with a dual tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, dual pod instrument console, height adjustable driver's seat, and adjustable rear headrests with a dedicated headrest for the middle passenger.

Also Read: Mahindra Dealers Start Taking Bookings For The XUV300

Under the hood, the new Mahindra XUV300 is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission duties will be taken care of 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an automatic option is likely to come in later. Mahindra will be launching the XUV300 in India by around mid-February 2019. In fact, few of the Mahindra dealers in India have already started accepting bookings for the all-new XUV300.

0 Comments

Spy Image Source: autopareri.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 Launch Mahindra XUV300 Features

Latest News

Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities