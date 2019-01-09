Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy

A new spy photo of the Mahindra XUV300 has surfaced online, and this time around, the SUV was spotted in Turin, Italy. Yes, the latest spy photo reveals the fully camouflaged SUV undergoing testing in Italy and based on the exposed taillamps we can concur that this is, in fact, the XUV300 and not the SsangYong Tivoli. Interestingly, last month Mahindra had revealed that the new XUV300 underwent wind tunnel testing at the Pininfarina's facility, which is also located in Turin.

Mahindra XUV300 underwent wind tunnel testing at PininfarinaSpA facility Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8 - 9 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The fact that the SUV is being tested on Italian roads makes us wonder whether Mahindra is also planning to launch the SUV in the global markets as well. Having said that, the SsangYong Tivoli already on sale in Italy, and this means it's unlikely that Mahindra will launch the SUV in Italy. However, Mahindra has confirmed that South Africa will be one of the global markets for the XUV300, but the SUV will be exported from India. So, as of now, it's difficult to determine why Mahindra is testing the XUV300 in Italy.

The Mahindra XUV300 is is based on the same X100 platform that underpins the SsangYong Tivoli

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the same X100 platform that underpins the SsangYong Tivoli. Although the basic design of the former is derived from the Tivoli, the XUV300 comes with some major exterior and interior changes that make it unique for the Indian market. The styling, of course, is heavily inspired by its older sibling, the XUV500, like the Cheetah-inspired exterior elements like the tear-duct-shaped foglamps housing, the chrome studded grille, and the bold curves along the profile.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Spotted During TVC Shoot

The Mahindra XUV300 will come with a host of premium exterior and interior features

In terms of features the top-end variant will come with projector lamps with LED daytime running lights, diamond cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and mounted spoiler, while the LED taillamps are standard. The cabin, on the other hand, will come with a dual tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, dual pod instrument console, height adjustable driver's seat, and adjustable rear headrests with a dedicated headrest for the middle passenger.

Also Read: Mahindra Dealers Start Taking Bookings For The XUV300

Under the hood, the new Mahindra XUV300 is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission duties will be taken care of 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an automatic option is likely to come in later. Mahindra will be launching the XUV300 in India by around mid-February 2019. In fact, few of the Mahindra dealers in India have already started accepting bookings for the all-new XUV300.

Spy Image Source: autopareri.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.