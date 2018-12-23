New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300 Spotted During TVC Shoot

The Mahindra XUV300 will be going on sale in February 2019 and has been for the first time on open roads in production form.

View Photos
The Mahindra XUV300 is a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport rival

The Mahindra XUV300 is the name of the automaker's all-new subcompact SUV and while images and the production name were revealed a few days ago, the car is yet to make its public debut. Now, ahead of its launch early next year, the Mahindra XUV300 has been spotted in the open at what seems to be an ad shoot. The new images give a better understanding of what to expect from the upcoming sub 4-metre SUV. Interestingly, you can also see the baby XUV300 share space with the Mahindra XUV500, showcasing the similarities.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV500: 5 Things To Know!

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

5bmr5ols

The Mahindra XUV300 sports compact dimensions but is high on styling

 

Going by the images, the Mahindra XUV300 certainly commands presence and also gives a glimpse at the evolution of Mahindra's design language over the years. Much like the XUV500, the new XUV300 also follows the Cheetah inspired styling and will follow the W nomenclature for variants with 'W8' most likely being the range-topping version. On the top-of-the-line trim, the SUV comes with projector lamps with LED daytime running lights, diamond cut alloy wheels, roof mounted spoiler and more. The grille is identical to the XUV500, albeit follows a more angular frame.

Inside, the Mahindra XUV300 will come with a dual tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, dual pod instrument console, height adjustable driver's seat, adjustable rear head rests with a dedicated head rest for the middle passenger. The subcompact SUV will come with a segment first seven airbags, along with reverse camera and parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ESP and more.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In February 2019

ko14nkp8

The Mahindra XUV300 will get W badging for variants like the XUV500

The XUV300 is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel and a newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission option will include a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra hasn't revealed the power figures yet save for saying that the SUV will offer best-in-class torque output. An automatic version is likely to be on offer later. The Mahindra XUV300 will be positioned at the premium end of the subcompact SUV segment in India and will be locking horns against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the likes.

0 Comments

Images Source: AutoPunditz.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 launch Mahindra subcompact SUV Mahindra cars

Latest News

Mahindra XUV300 Spotted During TVC Shoot
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted During TVC Shoot
Ford India Conducts Road Safety Survey, Urges Road Users To Be More Cautious And Complaint To Road Safety Rules
Ford India Conducts Road Safety Survey, Urges Road Users To Be More Cautious And Complaint To Road Safety Rules
New Car Launches In January 2019
New Car Launches In January 2019
Delhi Cars To Get Costly As One-Time Parking Charges Hiked Up To 18 Times
Delhi Cars To Get Costly As One-Time Parking Charges Hiked Up To 18 Times
Land Rover Starts Experiential Journey For Owners
Land Rover Starts Experiential Journey For Owners
Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch Details Revealed
Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch Details Revealed
KETO To Invest $10 Million To Make Electric Autorickshaws In India
KETO To Invest $10 Million To Make Electric Autorickshaws In India
2019 Bajaj V15 Launched With More Power; Priced At Rs. 67,187
2019 Bajaj V15 Launched With More Power; Priced At Rs. 67,187
Maruti Suzuki Will Target Fleet, Shared Mobility Buyers With Its Upcoming Electric Car
Maruti Suzuki Will Target Fleet, Shared Mobility Buyers With Its Upcoming Electric Car
Renault and JMCG Announce An Agreement For Electric Vehicles In China
Renault and JMCG Announce An Agreement For Electric Vehicles In China
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two To Get Dual-Channel ABS From June 2019; Prices To Start At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two To Get Dual-Channel ABS From June 2019; Prices To Start At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Nissan To Lay Off 1,000 Mexican Workers, Cites Market Challenges
Nissan To Lay Off 1,000 Mexican Workers, Cites Market Challenges
Renault Kwid EV Starts Testing In China
Renault Kwid EV Starts Testing In China
TVS Launches Two New Scooter Tyre Patterns In India
TVS Launches Two New Scooter Tyre Patterns In India
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Luxury SUVs In India
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Luxury SUVs In India

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
New Car Launches In January 2019
New Car Launches In January 2019
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities