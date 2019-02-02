Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images

The Mahindra XUV300 will be launched in India on February 14, 2019 and while we have already driven the newest Mahindra model, we will be able to get the review to you only on February 6, 2019. But Mahindra has allowed us to put up photographs of the all-new XUV300 and with it, some information that is already known about the new subcompact SUV from Mahindra. Here are some photographs of the Mahindra XUV300 which will give you a fair idea of how the SUV looks and some of the features that will be on offer. Take a look. It will be going up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon.

The design of the Mahindra XUV300 has been inspired by the Cheetah which refers to the front end along with the character lines on the sides of the car in this case.

The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli and is manufactured at Mahindra's plant in Nasik, Maharashtra. The Mahindra XUV300 will be available in 3 variants - W4, W6, and W8, along with an optional W8 (O) trim as well.

The XUV300's premium leatherette seats, stylish dual-tone dashboard make for a good-looking cabin. will offer best-in-class width and the longest wheelbase creating ample space inside its cabin to comfortably seat 5 adults.

Mahindra will offer smartphone and app connnectivity on the XUV300 along with other features. Safety bits include ABS with EBD, and dual airbags as standard, while the top-spec model will get 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver. The SUV also offers disc brakes on all 4 wheels as standard.

The dual-zone fully automatic climate control in the XUV300 is also a first in class feature.

Mahindra has also confirmed the engine options, which will include a 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol will churn out 200 Nm of peak torque while the diesel will pump out 300 Nm of peak torque.

There will be a 6-speed manual gearbox on offer. No automatic at the time of the launch.

The top variant(s) of the Mahindra XUV300 will also get an electric sunroof.

The contrast roof on the XUV300 is yet another styling element which makes the SUV look good.

The XUV300 is also high on features with the top-end trim offering projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and LED tail-lamps among others.

The Mahindra XUV300 will be launched in India on February 14, 2019 and will take on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Nexon and Tata Nexon in the subcompact SUV segment. Bookings for the Mahindra XUV300 have begun at dealerships across the country. The token amount to be paid for the booking is ₹ 20,000. One can book the XUV300 online as well.

