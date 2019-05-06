Mahindra XUV300 Receives Over 26,000 Bookings; Petrol Variant In Demand

Mahindra and Mahindra announced that the XUV300 has crossed the 26,000 bookings mark since its launch in February this year. In fact, the XUV300 also became the second-highest selling subcompact SUV in India. Among its 3 variants, the top end variant has seen the maximum demand and accounts for 70 per cent of the overall bookings. The petrol variant, equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol continues to gain traction and now accounts for a substantial share of XUV300 sales and we were the first to drive the petrol powered XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV300 was the second best selling subcompact SUV in April 2019

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra said, "We are thrilled with the XUV300 receiving over 26,000 bookings in just over two months since its launch. Consumers are finding the XUV300 to be an exciting and comprehensive package that offers thrilling performance, first-in-segment safety features and head-turning design, which is reflected in these impressive booking numbers. It is also encouraging to see that a substantial number of bookings are for the petrol variant. As a customer centric organization, we are constantly working to keep the waiting period at a minimum and to get our customers their XUV300s as soon as possible. I am sure that the XUV300 brand will grow from strength to strength in the years to come."

The XUV300 is available in both petrol and diesel but there's only a manual transmission on offer

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 is built on SsangYong's X100 platform which also spawns the SsangYong Tivoli which in-turn means that the XUV300 inherits some of the characters of the Tivoli. However, both are not exactly the same models as Mahindra has made changes to other underpinnings of the XUV300. For instance, it gets a new suspension set-up along with an entirely new steering mechanism.

The Mahindra XUV300 comes with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and a host of segment first features

The XUV300 is loaded with features in typical Mahindra fashion and gets features like auto-climate control 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), cooled armrest box, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, engine start-stop button, rear view camera and more. Interestingly, this one is also equipped with some first-in-segment features as well which are the dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, front parking sensors along with rear ones and an auto-dimming inner rear view mirror. Moreover, it also gets driving modes to change the weight of the steering. However, the centre armrest at the front does not slide and there is no A.C. vent at the rear which would have been an added novelty.

