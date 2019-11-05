New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300 Recalled In India For Faulty Suspension Components

A limited batch of the Mahindra XUV300 produced before May 2019 has been recalled for a suspension issue, and the faulty components will be replaced under the exercise.

Published:
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a voluntary recall for the XUV300 subcompact SUV in the country. The automaker, in a regulatory filing as said that it is issuing a proactive inspection and replacement of suspension component on a "limited batch of XUV300 vehicles." The recall affects the Mahindra XUV300 that were manufactured till May 2019. The inspection and required rectification will be carried out free of cost for all affected XUV300 customers, the automaker said in its statement. Mahindra will individually contact the owners under the recall exercise.

The Mahindra XUV300 uses a MacPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarRear suspension set-up at the front and a Twist Beam suspension with coil spring at the rear. It's unclear at the moment as to which components will be replaced under the recall. Customers concerned about the recall can also log on to the product website for more details and to check if their vehicle is part of the service action.

While Mahindra has been in the subcompact SUV space since the Quanto days, it truly arrived with the XUV300 that retails in the upper end of the segment. The model has been a reasonable seller so far for the automaker and continues to hold its own over rivals like the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the likes. Sharing its underpinnings with the SsangYong Tivoli, the baby XUV is loaded on tech and also gets spirited 1.2-litre and 1.5-litee petrol and diesel engines respectively. An AMT option was recently introduced on the vehicle.

