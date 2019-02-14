Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 is the newest subcompact SUV from Mahindra and has been launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 7.90 Lakh for the base W4 petrol variant and going up to ₹ 11.99 Lakh for the top-spec W8 (O) diesel variant. It will take on established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport. We have already driven the Mahindra XUV300 and came away impressed. Mahindra has launched the XUV300 in four variants which are W4, W6 W8 and the top-of-the-line W8 (O) variant, which gets all the bells and whistles.

Mahindra XUV300 Variants Petrol Variants Diesel Variants W4 ₹ 7.90 lakh ₹ 8.49 lakh W6 ₹ 8.75 lakh ₹ 9.30 lakh W8 ₹ 10.25 lakh ₹ 10.80 lakh W8 (O) ₹ 11.44 lakh ₹ 11.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 9.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The design of the Mahindra XUV300 has been inspired by the Cheetah which refers to the front end along with the character lines on the sides of the car in this case. The design of the new XUV300 is edgy and stylish! We like the way the front end looks. The slim grille is accentuated by the LED projector headlamps and daytime running lamps give it a sophisticated look. The fog lamps get black housing and are sort of connected to a headlamp by a thin DRL strip. View it in profile and you see the typical crossover stance. The character lines above the wheel arches add muscle to the XUV300 along with the plastic cladding on the lower edges of the car. The rear is characterised by smart-looking tail lamps and an integrated spoiler on the white, contrast roof, which looks good. The chunky, thick C-pillar adds to the solidity of the XUV300.

(Mahindra XUV300: The cabin on the XUV300 has a two-tone upholstery along with a minimalist design)

With features such as dual-zone climate control with memory function, modes for steering feel, tyre pressure monitoring systems, front parking sensors and so on, the W8 and more specifically, the W8 (O) are packed with first-in-class features. Also, the W8 (O) variant gets 7 airbags which is again a class leading feature. Other features include an electric sunroof, cruise control, LED daytime running lamps and a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which gets smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is app connectivity as well where you can connect the Mahindra Blue Sense app and check your driving score.

(Mahindra XUV300: We drove the 1.5 diesel variant of the XUV300. The engine pumps out a swell of torque in the bottom and mid range )

As far as engine specifications are concerned, the Mahindra XUV300 will get a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 110 bhp and 200 newton metres of peak torque while the diesel engine pumps out 115 bhp and churns out a class-leading torque of 300 newton metres. A 6-speed gearbox is standard and there will be no automatic for now.

Specifications Mahindra XUV300 1.5 Diesel Mahindra XUV300 1.2 Petrol Displacement 1492 cc 1198 cc Max Power 115 bhp @ 3750 rpm 110 bhp @ 5000 rpm Max Torque 300 Nm @ 1500 - 2500 rpm 200 Nm @ 2000 - 3500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

(Mahindra XUV300: We quite like the character lines on the profile of the XUV300)

The XUV300 is 3990 mm long, 1820 mm wide and 1620 mm tall. Its wheelbase is measured at 2620 mm which gives it the largest footprint in the segment. The XUV300 has a ground clearance of 180 millimetres which is more than enough for the car to sail over all bumps and potholes that you could find in the city but is still less than that of its rivals such as the Vitara Brezza, Nexon and the EcoSport, all of which have a ground clearance of 198 millimetres and more.

