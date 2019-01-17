Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced

The new Mahindra XUV300 will come in 3 variants - W4, W6, and W8, along with an optional variant W8 (O)

The much anticipated Mahindra XUV300 is now slated to be launched in India on February 14, 2019. The newest subcompact SUV from the home-grown utility vehicle manufacturer is based on the same platform as the SsangYong Tivoli and will be positioned above the existing TUV300, catering to buyers looking for a premium sub-4 metre SUV. While announcing the opening of bookings, Mahindra had announced that the XUV300 will compete with models in the ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh range, which means, it will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and even the Hyundai Creta.

Mahindra XUV300 will compete with SUVs in the ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh range

The new Mahindra XUV300 will primarily be offered in 3 variants - W4, W6, and W8, along with an optional variant W8 (O) as well, equipped with additional technology and safety features. In fact, the XUV300 gets a host of creature comforts and safety features right from the base model like - dual airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, and more, are standard across all variants. The XUV300 also features a couple of firs-in-segment features like Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control & Front Parking Sensors, in addition to features like 7 airbags, dual LED daytime running lamps, and premium interior for the top-end model.

Mahindra XUV300 will get will get projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps

The cabin features a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The features list will include - premium leatherette seats, stylish dual-tone dashboard and an electric sunroof. Safety bits include ABS with EBD, and dual airbags as standard, while the top-spec model will get 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver. The SUV also offers disc brakes on all 4 wheels as standard.

Mahindra XUV300 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED taillamps and more

Under the hood, the new Mahindra XUV300 will come with both petrol and a diesel engine on offer - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Mahindra hasn't revealed the power figures yet but, the company has mentioned torque outputs, which are 200 Nm for the petrol and 300 Nm for the oil burner, both best-in-segment. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

