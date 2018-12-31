New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300 Interiors Leaked; Reveals The Design

The cabin of the upcoming XUV300 looks gets the black & beige colour theme and piano black finish on the dash and doors.

The new Mahindra XUV300 get good quality materials on the inside and an uncluttered design.

Highlights

  • The Interiors of the XUV300 has been leaked in a video footage.
  • The cabin of the XUV300 is almost identical to that of the Tivoli.
  • The new Mahindra XUV300 will be launched in February 2019.

The new Mahindra XUV300 is one of the most awaited launches of 2019 and the company is most likely to launch it in the middle of February. As we are inching closer to the launch the anticipation among enthusiasts and prospective buyers are building up even faster and we all are eager to know about this SUV even more, or should I say to see the SUV. We have been following the XUV300 quite extensively and by now have plenty of details on it and probably you too must be aware of it all if you have been following our updates.  This time we have got some leaked images of Mahindra's upcoming subcompact SUV's first row and these give us quite an Idea of how it looks like on the inside.

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

pqemum58For starters, as we had seen in the teasers the interior of the XUV300 is finished in black and beige and the quality of plastic used looks upmarket like the Mahindra Marazzo's. However, the XUV300 doesn't have any soft-touch on the upholstery, be it the dash or doors. The design of the cabin is almost identical to the SsangYong Tivoli on which it is based. The design of the dash looks clean with just two character lines atop and the touchscreen unit traditionally taking the centre stage. There are a bunch of switches and knobs too on the lower section of the central console, primarily for the climate control and driver-aid features such as ESP and Hill Descent Control.

oj2kqb0g

The pictures also reveal the driver side of the cabin where we can see the instrument console which has two pods for the speedometer and tachometer each and the design looks somewhat inspired from the first generation Mahindra XUV500. We can also see the cruise control mounts on the right side of the steering wheel and volume controls on the left side which are finished in faux silver. The passenger side of the dash has a small pocket to keep phones and wallets and the opening gets large on the left end of that pocket which is quite useful to place some thicker objects like a power bank. There is piano black finish on the central console, doors and air-con vents and the latter in turn also get faux silver touch on the fringes. Moreover, the door pockets look large enough for a one-litre bottle and there are separate pockets for folders and other handy articles.

rharq7eg

The new Mahindra XUV300 is underpinned by the X100 platform and will be a subcompact SUV rivaling the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport. The new XUV300 will be well-equipped with premium features like a touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse parking camera, auto-climate control, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers and more. It will also be up on the safety quotient and will get seven-airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP. It will be powered by the Mahindra Marazzo sourced 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 121 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

