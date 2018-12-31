Mahindra XUV300 Interiors Leaked; Reveals The Design

For starters, as we had seen in the teasers the interior of the XUV300 is finished in black and beige and the quality of plastic used looks upmarket like the Mahindra Marazzo's. However, the XUV300 doesn't have any soft-touch on the upholstery, be it the dash or doors. The design of the cabin is almost identical to the SsangYong Tivoli on which it is based. The design of the dash looks clean with just two character lines atop and the touchscreen unit traditionally taking the centre stage. There are a bunch of switches and knobs too on the lower section of the central console, primarily for the climate control and driver-aid features such as ESP and Hill Descent Control.

The pictures also reveal the driver side of the cabin where we can see the instrument console which has two pods for the speedometer and tachometer each and the design looks somewhat inspired from the first generation Mahindra XUV500. We can also see the cruise control mounts on the right side of the steering wheel and volume controls on the left side which are finished in faux silver. The passenger side of the dash has a small pocket to keep phones and wallets and the opening gets large on the left end of that pocket which is quite useful to place some thicker objects like a power bank. There is piano black finish on the central console, doors and air-con vents and the latter in turn also get faux silver touch on the fringes. Moreover, the door pockets look large enough for a one-litre bottle and there are separate pockets for folders and other handy articles.

The new Mahindra XUV300 is underpinned by the X100 platform and will be a subcompact SUV rivaling the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport. The new XUV300 will be well-equipped with premium features like a touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse parking camera, auto-climate control, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers and more. It will also be up on the safety quotient and will get seven-airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP. It will be powered by the Mahindra Marazzo sourced 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 121 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

