Mahindra XUV300 Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

We already know that the car will be primarily available in 3 variants - W4, W6 and W8 but the W8 variant gets another optional variant which comes with more equipment.

Mahindra plans to launch the XUV300 on February 14, 2019

  • Mahindra XUV300 will be launched in India on February 14
  • The Mahindra XUV300 comes with a host of premium, segment-first features
  • Mahindra XUV300 will get a 1.2-litre petrol & a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV300 subcompact SUV in India on February 14 and the company has kept everything, including price, features of the vehicle under wraps. We already know that the car will be primarily available in 3 variants - W4, W6 and W8 but the W8 variant gets another optional variant which comes with more equipment. Till now, the equipment list on each has eluded us. But now, there's a leaked image which tells us all about the features on offer and that too variant wise.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

vqu7nr2c

Mahindra TUV300 will be primarily available in 3 variants - W4, W6 and W8 with an optional variant for W8

The leaked image gives us all the details on the what the variants get, so let's start with the base W4 one. The base variant of the Mahindra XUV300 comes with Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors. These features are standard across variants. It also gets electric ORVMs, electric tailgate release, a multimode steering wheel and gearshift indicator. There are 16-inch steel wheels on offer and there's a 3.5 inch audio system with 4 speakers available too, but that's only available in the diesel version.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Safety Features Revealed

lhha1j5c

The Mahindra XUV300 comes with Cheetah-inspired styling and 16-inch steel wheels

The W6 variants carries all the equipment from the W4 and adds silver accents on the grille and air dam, wheel caps for the steel wheels, steering mounted controls, keyless entry, door cladding, black roof rails and spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open

od4n8tlc

The XUV300's premium leatherette seats, stylish dual-tone dashboard make for a good-looking cabin

The W8 variant gets a whole bunch of bells and whistles in addition to the features available in the W6 variant. The W8 trim comes with automatic projector headlamps, skid plates which come with a silver finish and 17-inch alloy wheels. There are a whole bunch of additions made to the cabin and we see the XUV300 get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and there's Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on offer too. The driver's seat is electrically adjustable with a 6-way setting. There are rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, mood lighting and electrically foldable ORVMs with integrated turn signals and heated mirrors. The XUV300 also comes packed with ESP with hill hold and reverse camera with dynamic guidelines. The W8 (O) variant adds to feature list with knee and side airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, faux leather interiors and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There's also a sunroof and dual-tone roof rails available only on the W8(O) variant.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch

On paper then, the Mahindra XUV300 has a lot more to offer than its rivals with some segment first features; but it will all come down to the price of the car and we'll know more about it very soon.

0 Comments

Source: Abhijit/Twitter via TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

