Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 in India already and though it's a little more expensive than its rivals, but the company has justified this price tag by adding more features compared to its rivals. But what will truly differentiate Mahindra in this subcompact space is the fact that the company plans to bring in an electric version of the XUV300. The XUV300 electric will make its way to the Indian market by 2020. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, confirmed this development on the sidelines of the launch of the XUV300.

He said, "When we bring out this product (XUV300) in the electric vehicle space, it's going to create an a lot of excitement. It will have 380 volts, 200 km range and there will be an option to increase the range upto 350-400 km and this is what will create the excitement at a price point"

The Mahindra XUV300 electric will be available in standard and long range variant

The XUV300 electric has been codenamed S210 and will be available in two variants - standard and long range. The overall design of the car will remain unchanged but yes, Mahindra will charge a premium for this electric version. Of course, the XUV300 EV will not be the first electric SUV to hit the Indian shores, as the Kona as also the Audi e-Tron will hit the markets this year.

As far as batteries are concerned, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and LG Chem's collaboration in the field of advanced Li-ion battery technology will be in focus here. Under the aegis of this collaboration, LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Lithium-ion cells based on nickel-manganese- cobalt (NMC) chemistry with high energy density.

The XUV300 electric is expected to come with an all electric range of approximately 400 kilometres

The XUV300 electric holds a lot of promise then and we can't wait to see what develops and the government has support to offer too. Dr. Goenka said, "I am encouraged with what's happening but as of now, there's no movement on ground. All are probably wait to see where the EV revolution goes. The support, desire, aspirations from the government is very high. Not a single department exists which doesn't want to see EVs take off. We need to do more and Mahindra has always looked at how we can help in the EV movement."

