New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km

The XUV300 electric has been codenamed S210 and will be available in two variants - standard and long range.

View Photos
The overall design of the XUV300 electricwill remain unchanged

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 in India already and though it's a little more expensive than its rivals, but the company has justified this price tag by adding more features compared to its rivals. But what will truly differentiate Mahindra in this subcompact space is the fact that the company plans to bring in an electric version of the XUV300. The XUV300 electric will make its way to the Indian market by 2020. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, confirmed this development on the sidelines of the launch of the XUV300.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 300 Launched In India 

Mahindra XUV300

9.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

He said, "When we bring out this product (XUV300) in the electric vehicle space, it's going to create an a lot of excitement. It will have 380 volts, 200 km range and there will be an option to increase the range upto 350-400 km and this is what will create the excitement at a price point"

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 300 Review

lqi5rfbg

The Mahindra XUV300 electric will be available in standard and long range variant 

The XUV300 electric has been codenamed S210 and will be available in two variants - standard and long range. The overall design of the car will remain unchanged but yes, Mahindra will charge a premium for this electric version. Of course, the XUV300 EV will not be the first electric SUV to hit the Indian shores, as the Kona as also the Audi e-Tron will hit the markets this year.

As far as batteries are concerned, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and LG Chem's collaboration in the field of advanced Li-ion battery technology will be in focus here. Under the aegis of this collaboration, LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Lithium-ion cells based on nickel-manganese- cobalt (NMC) chemistry with high energy density.

nq5l4n0g

The XUV300 electric is expected to come with an all electric range of approximately 400 kilometres 

0 Comments

The XUV300 electric holds a lot of promise then and we can't wait to see what develops and the government has support to offer too. Dr. Goenka said, "I am encouraged with what's happening but as of now, there's no movement on ground. All are probably wait to see where the EV revolution goes. The support, desire, aspirations from the government is very high. Not a single department exists which doesn't want to see EVs take off. We need to do more and Mahindra has always looked at how we can help in the EV movement."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300
Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport
Honda WR-V
Honda
WR-V
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza
Tata Nexon
Tata
Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki
Gypsy
TAGS :
Mahindra XUV300 electric Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 EV

Latest News

Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Audi Teases Q4 e-Tron Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Audi Teases Q4 e-Tron Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Benelli TRK 502: Everything You Need To Know
Benelli TRK 502: Everything You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs
2019 Scuderia Ferrari SF90 2019 Formula 1 Challenger Revealed
2019 Scuderia Ferrari SF90 2019 Formula 1 Challenger Revealed
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra XUV300 Alternatives

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.99 - 12.48 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
Explore XUV300
×
Explore Now
x
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities