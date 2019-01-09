New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Open

Bookings for the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 have opened, and the new SUV will be launched by mid-February 2019.

View Photos
The company claims the Mahindra XUV300 will compete with SUVs priced in the Rs. 8 to Rs. 12 lakh range

Mahindra today officially opened the bookings for its upcoming subcompact SUV - XUV300. Customers can now book the all-new Mahindra XUV300 at Mahindra dealerships across India, however, few Mahindra dealers have been accepting unofficial bookings since December 2018. The SUV is slated to be launched in India by mid-February 2019, and the company claims that the new baby XUV will compete with SUVs that are priced in the ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh range, which includes the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Captur. The XUV300 will be available in 3 variants - W4, W6, and W8, along with an optional W8(O) as well, equipped with additional technology and safety features.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Underwent Wind Tunnel Testing At Pininfarina's Facility

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

8hua9pco

The XUV300 will be available in 3 variants - W4, W6, and W8, along with an optional W8(O)

Talking about the new XUV300, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Mahindra said "The XUV300 promises not just the most fun-to-drive performance in the segment, but also first-in-class hi-tech features & best-in-class safety. Its 7 airbags are the highest number offered on any 5-seater, not just in the Compact SUV segment, but also in the mid-size sedan segment. Segment-first features such as Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control and Front Parking Sensors are thoughtful new features keeping consumer expectations in mind. We are certain that the XUV300 will help us redefine the growing Compact SUV segment in India."

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy

The new Mahindra XUV300 borrows both its name and the cheetah-inspired design and styling cues from the bigger XUV500. This includes headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct pattern, and pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. The XUV300 is also high on features with the top-end trim offering projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and LED taillamps among others.

n6h3a9os

Mahindra XUV300 will get a well-appointed cabin with 7 airbags on the top-end model

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The interior, at the same time, is also inspired by the XUV500's cabin and comes with first-in-segment features like Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control & Front Parking Sensors. The SUV will also get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the screen doubles as a display for rear parking camera. Creature comforts include - premium leatherette seats, stylish dual-tone dashboard and an electric sunroof. Safety bits include ABS with EBD, and dual airbags as standard, while the top-spec model will get 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver. The SUV also offers disc brakes on all 4 wheels as standard.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Electric Launch Details Revealed

0 Comments

Mahindra has also confirmed the engine options, which will include a 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the power figures haven't been revealed, the company has mentioned torque output, 200 Nm for the petrol and 300 Nm for the oil burner, both best-in-segment. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an automatic option could be introduced later.

