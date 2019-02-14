Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 is being launched today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. This is the third sub-4 metre SUV from the home-grown utility vehicle maker and will be positioned above the TUV300 and NuvoSport. The new XUV300 will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon in the subcompact SUV space, while also giving some competition to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur. The new Mahindra XUV300 will primarily be offered in 3 variants - W4, W6, and W8, along with an optional variant W8 (O) as well, equipped with additional technology and safety features. We have already driven the SUV and told you all about it, all the remains to be known is the price. In fact, Mahindra has already received over 4000 bookings for the XUV300 even before the price announcement.

(The XUV300 will have its rivals in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon)

The Mahindra XUV300 comes with two engine options- diesel and petrol. The diesel engine is the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit which powers the Marazzo but it's been detuned for the XUV300. Here it produces 115 bhp at 3750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1500 - 2500 rpm. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged unit which churns out 110 bhp at 5000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque between 2000 - 3500 rpm.

(We drove the 1.5 diesel variant of the XUV300. The engine pumps out a swell of torque in the bottom and mid range )

The XUV300 gets a host of creature comforts and safety features right from the base model like - dual airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, and more, are standard across all variants. The XUV300 also features a couple of firs-in-segment features like Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control & Front Parking Sensors, in addition to features like 7 airbags, dual LED daytime running lamps, and premium interior for the top-end model.

