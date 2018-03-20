New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra XUV 500 Facelift Spied, To Be Launched Soon

The Mahindra XUV 500 facelift will be launched soon and a completely undisguised version of the new car has been spied with major changes to the front and rear

Mahindra XUV500 Facelift

Highlights

  • Features major styling updates on the exterior and the interior
  • New and larger front grille, bumper elements updated too
  • New rear tail gate, updated tail lamps with mature styling details

The Mahindra XUV 500 is one of the most popular sub Rs 20 lakh SUV in India. Launched originally in 2011 with a first facelift in 2016, the popular SUV is due for yet another (and major) facelift in order to freshen the range up. The new SUV will be launched soon but has already been spied with minimal camouflage recently. The pictures show the new Mahindra XUV 500 with an updated front and rear end. Updates up front include a new larger front grille that ditches the conventional slats in favour for a sportier look. Thick chrome slats also accent the grille. The signature front bumper slits with the fog lamp housings are now slimmer, slightly more angular and with less chrome as compared to its predecessor.

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars
mahindra xuv 500 facelift

(Mahindra XUV 500 Facelift)

Around the back, the changes are more extensive. The rear has been completely redesigned with a new tail gate and new rear tail lamps. The tail lights themselves are now larger too with LED bits. The tail gate also gets rid of that strange arched styling feature that polarised opinion on the original XUV 500. The number plate mounting position has also been changed while the chrome bar is now much slimmer - and a lot more mature looking.

In terms of the interior, although there are no pictures yet, expect a new updated black and tan interior, updated connectivity, an updated central console and more importantly, an updated infotainment system. Under the hood, the 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel 4-cylinder engine is also expected to get a bump in power and torque. The XUV 500 will also continue to get both a manual and an automatic gearbox along with a front wheel drive or all wheel drive option.

Image Source: TeamBHP 

