Mahindra US Postal Service Mail Truck Prototype Spied

In 2016, Mahindra, along with five other vehicle manufacturers, were selected to produce mail trucks for the US Postal Service. For testing and evaluation, the selected manufacturers would have nearly a year from contract award to design and deliver their prototypes. Well, it seems the Indian carmaker is close to its target as the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) prototype for the USPS was spotted testing a few days back. The prototype will be built in Mahindra's new North American factory in Auburn Hills, same factory as the Roxor is built at. Moreover, it is expected to start being phased in by the end of the decade.

At this stage, it's still unclear what truck the Mahindra prototype is based off of, but it has modern features such as a driver's airbag, push-button start and a push-button gear selector. The dimension has also changed as the prototype truck is noticeably taller.

At the heart, expect a four-cylinder engine, possibly a turbodiesel, rather than a hybrid system at this time. But, the company will introduce a full electric version soon after the conventional truck launches.

