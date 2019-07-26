Mahindra Unveils BS6 Ready Cruzio Bus

Mahindra unveiled the Cruzio which is a new range of buses based on its latest Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICV) platform. Aimed at the employee transport segment, the Cruzio marks the company's debut in the popular Lastwagen Pullman Overhang segment of buses. According to the company, the Cruzio offers best-in-class seat width with seats that are contoured and ergonomically designed to provide full back support. The engine is equipped with the patented Mahindra FuelSmart Technology which helps to optimise fuel economy, however, the company has not revealed any specifications figures, but the big news here is that the Cruzio is BS6 ready. The technology sees the use of multimode switches, which help optimize fuel consumption and engine power availability as per load and road conditions, thus making sure that fuel expenses are in check. The bus is also equipped with what Mahindra calls, an Intelligent Driver Information System (DIS) for easy driving with all the useful information available on the instrument cluster to help improve driver productivity and safety.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "The unveiling of the new Cruzio bus range marks a defining moment for our Truck and Bus business as we have taken our ICV bus platform to the next level of customer experience. Being BS6 ready, the Cruzio is all set to be a game changer, and is one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable buses that will set new standards in the market. Going forward, we will also launch the school and stage bus variants to further increase our portfolio."

From the safety perspective, the Cruzio meets the Rollover Test norms as per AIS 031 and the Bus Body code as per AIS 052. It is also compliant with the latest regulatory requirements of AIS 153, which has stringent noise and vibration standards.

