Mahindra U321 MPV Spotted Testing In India Again

Mahindra's upcoming multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), codenamed U321, was recently spotted testing in India again. This is the second time in this month that Mahindra U321 MPV has been caught on the camera and this time the car was seen alongside a Toyota Innova Crysta. Now, it is difficult to say whether the Innova Crysta was being used for benchmarking or the car being in the same frame was purely coincidental. Judging by the size of the SUV and the time going into the development of this MPV, it is clear that Mahindra is leaving no stone unturned make the ideal Toyota Innova Crysta rival.

Mahindra U321 MPV and Toyota Innova Crysta

The upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV will most likely be bigger than Mahindra's existing MPV Xylo and is expected to be launched by the end of 2018. The new MPV is also expected to come with a host of premium features and equipment, which could even make it Mahindra's flagship model, but it is too soon to confirm anything.

Like the previous test mules, this one is also covered in heavy camouflage so we won't be able to comment much on its exterior styling and design. Having said that, the MPV does appear to feature some bold character lines along the profile, front, and rear, which is in line with Mahindra's standard design language. While the face of the MPV is not visible in these images, the previous spy images revealed that the U321 will comes with a similar grille like the Mahindra Imperio pick-up. Other additions include large sweptback headlamps with double barrel projector lights.

Mahindra U321 MPV continues to use Mahindra's current design language

There is still a lot to learn about the interior and cabin features, one thing is clear the upcoming MPV will be a proper 7-seater model and judging by the size of it, there will be no shortage of legroom and headroom.

Mahindra U321 MPV will porbably get the 2.2-litre mHawk engine

Powertrain details are also unknown so far but we expect the U321 MPV to feature Mahindra's tried and tested 2.2 litre mHawk engine with some minor tuning suitable for an MPV. That being said, Mahindra is also working on a new 1.5-litre petrol engine for the XUV500 and we might get to see the new powertrain in the upcoming MPV as well, especially considering that Toyota already has a petrol variant of the Innova Crysta. Among competitors, we now also have the Tata Hexa, which is doing pretty well in the market.

Image Source: Anything On Wheels

