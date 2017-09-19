Mahindra U321 MPV Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images

Mahindra's next big product for the Indian market will be an all-new full-size MPV which has been codenamed as U321. Previously we have shared several spy images of the MPV, but the recently leaked images give us a detailed view of the U321's cabin for the first time. While most of it is heavily covered in camouflage, and it is clear that the MPV is still in the pre-production stage, we can tell that the cabin will come with new styling and appears to have received several premium touches.

The cabin of the Mahindra U321 will be well-equipped with a new dashboard and an all-new three-spoke steering wheel. While we do not see any steering mounted buttons here, the production version is likely to get audio and telephony controls, especially the range-topping models. The U321 also gets a large twin pot instrument cluster with a horizontal digital display at the centre displaying a host of information. The MPV also features large air-con vents, fabric upholstery, dual tone beige and black interior panels and more.

Mahindra U321 cabin looks premium and well-equipped

Essentially a rival to the Toyota Innova Crysta, the upcoming Mahindra U321 is rumoured to be a replacement for the currently selling Mahindra Xylo, but there has been no such confirmation from the company yet. Having said that, the U321 will be larger than the Xylo MPV and will come in a 7-seater or an 8-seater layout with several premium touches, like - leather interiors, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, keyless entry and more.

Mahindra U321 is likely to come with the company's tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk engine

Mahindra also seems to have finalised on the exterior feature as the front of the U321 looks almost production rear. The MPV gets Mahindra's signature chrome toothed grille with horizontal headlamps equipped with projector lights and LED daytime running lights. Other features could include an electric sunroof, sporty alloy wheels, plastic underbody cladding and more.

Under the hood, the Mahindra U321 MPV is expected to feature the company's tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk engine with some minor tuning suitable for an MPV. That being said, Mahindra is also working on a new 1.5-litre petrol engine for the XUV500 and we might get to see the new powertrain in the upcoming MPV as well.

