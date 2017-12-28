Mahindra TUV300 Plus Specifications And Engine Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Some of the specifications of the upcoming Mahindra TUV300 Plus have recently leaked online, ahead of the SUV's official launch. While Mahindra has started selective deliveries of the new bigger TUV300, to test waters, the SUV is yet to officially go on sale and its specifications and other technical details were unknown, that is, up until now. According to a leaked ARAI certificate, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be a 9-seater SUV and will be 403 mm longer than its sub-4 metre sibling, the Mahindra TUV300.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be a 9-seater SUV powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine

The certificate also states that the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be powered a new 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine, instead of the 1.5-litre oil burner that powered the standard TUV300. Interestingly this is the same engine that powers the S5 variant of the new Scorpio facelift. This means the 2,197 cc diesel engine comes with a maximum power output of about 118 bhp (88.26 kW), and while the torque figures aren't mentioned in the certificate, the oil burner in the Scorpio develops 280 Nm of peak torque, which we believe will remain unchanged. Transmission duties are likely to be taken care of by the existing 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is an extended version of the TUV300 subcompact

Thanks to the leaked ARAI certificate we also now have the dimensions of the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus. The extended TUV300 comes with an overall length of 4,398 mm, an overall width of 1,815 mm and an overall height of 1,837 mm. Surprisingly, despite being longer than the standard TUV300, the new TUV300 Plus is narrower by 20 mm and shorter 2 mm and still comes with same 2,680 mm wheelbase. This means the distance between the two axels remain unchanged and Mahindra has simply extended the rear portion of the SUV, which is evident from the spy images we have seen so far.

The model listed in this certificate is the P4 variant of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus, and it has been fitted with a speed monitoring device with speed limiting function. Also, this particular unit has been listed as 'M1 - Transport Category Vehicle' which means the SUV will be mainly targeted in the commercial space as a passenger carrier. More details about the features and equipment will only be revealed once the SUV if officially launched in India, which is expected to happen in early 2018.

