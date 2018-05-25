Mahindra TUV300 Plus Price Listed On Website; Launch Soon

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus has been in the offing for a while, and now the automaker has listed the SUV on its website. The Mahindra website suggests a single 'P4' variant for the TUV300 Plus that has been priced at ₹ 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Mahindra TUV300 Plus is the longer version of the sub 4-metre TUV and gets the an extra row of seats along with a bigger engine under the hood. While the Indian automaker is yet to confirm the launch of the new TUV300 Plus, the model is expected to go on sale sometime in June this year.

That said, Mahindra has already delivered the TUV300 Plus to select customers already. The brochure and specifications have also been leaked online for the new model. The Mahindra TUV300 Plus measures 4398 mm in length, which is about 403 mm longer than the sub 4-metre TUV, while the wheelbase remains the same at 2680 mm. The extra length makes the TUV300 Plus a nine-seater with jump seats at the rear. There's improved cargo space as well on offer. The new TUV300 plus also fills the gap between the TUV300 and the Scorpio as a more rugged SUV. Until now, the space was taken by the Mahindra Xylo MPV.

Visually, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is only marginally different from the standard TUV with a reworked front bumper. The rear, meanwhile, gets new wraparound taillights, which remain its biggest differentiator over the vertically stacked units on the sub 4-metre TUV.

Other features remain the same as the Mahindra TUV300 Plus comes with a power steering, all four power windows, central locking, HVAC unit and internally adjustable ORVMs. There are two 12 volt charging sockets in the cabin. The seats are upholstered in beige fabric on the longer TUV.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus uses the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine from the Scorpio. Since the Plus version does not need to prescribe to the sub 4-metre norms, it can make use of a bigger motor. The oil burner is tuned to offer 120 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque on the TUV300 Plus while paired with a 6-speed transmission. There is no AMT on offer at present.

Certain Mahindra dealers are accepting bookings for the new TUV300 Plus, while delivieries are expected to commence next month. More details on the new model will be revealed closer to launch.

