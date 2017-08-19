Mahindra TUV300 Plus Nameplate Trademarked For Larger TUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra has a host of products under development and the company will be introducing its new range over the next couple of years. While its next launch is the 2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift, the automaker is also working on the larger variant of the TUV300 that just might be called the 'TUV300 Plus'. Mahindra has trademarked the name - TUV300 Plus - with the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks. The nameplate hints towards the larger TUV that has been spotted on a number of occasions and was touted to be called the Mahindra TUV500.



While we have known that there was a larger Mahindra TUV300 in the making, it was only recently we saw the spy shots of the model being tested. The Mahindra TUV300 Plus, essentially shares its underpinnings with the standard TUV300 but will get a longer wheelbase than the latter. Images have revealed an extended rear section and a larger overhang on the model with the rear getting an externally mounted spare wheel. The moniker also seems likely since Mahindra has used a similar strategy for the sub 4-metre Bolero, which is called the 'Bolero Power+'.

(Mahindra TUV300 Plus Trademark)

While we do not expect to see major changes to the design, the upcoming Mahindra TUV300 Plus will sport plenty of changes to the cabin. The cabin is expected to get a proper third row seating on the TUV300 Plus instead of jump seats on the standard version. The cargo space will also see improvement over the TUV. For perspective, the sub 4-metre Mahindra TUV300 comes with a boot capacity of 384 litres.

Under the hood, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is likely to sport the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. However, the Plus version could be offered only in the mHawk100 version that makes 100 bhp of power. Several reports suggest that the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel from the Mahindra Scorpio could also make an appearance. While a 5-speed manual is a given for the larger TUV, it needs to be seen if the "Tough" offering will be offered with the AMT unit.

(The Mahindra TUV300 Plus was expected to be called the TUV500 | Image Source: Rushlane)



With respect to features, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is likely to get a host of feature upgrades including auto climate control, rear AC vents and much more. Mahindra recently said that the TUV300 will get Android Auto which warrants the need for a touchscreen system. We reckon, the same unit is likely to show up on the TUV300 Plus as well, complete with the Ecosense and Connected App function.

Timeline is yet uncertain for the launch of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus. The model could be revealed by the end of this year, or the automaker would want to wait for the 2018 Auto Expo to gauge maximum attention for its all-new offering. That said, more details are expected to emerge in the following months.

