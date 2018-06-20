Mahindra has finally launched the long wheelbase version of the TUV300 SUV in the form of new TUV300 Plus in India at a price of ₹ 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Mahindra TUV300 Plus now comes with extra space, which can accommodate 9 people now. The Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets minor exterior changes, but the major change is on the inside as the company has upgraded the features list to take on the under ₹ 10 lakh market. Mahindra is offering the TUV300 in three variants P4, P6 and P8 and five colors options- Majestic Silver, Glacier white, Bold Black, Dynamo Red and Molten Orange.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Sector, Mahindra said, "The TUV300 has enjoyed a successful run since its launch in September 2015, with close to 80,000 vehicles on road. We are now pleased to introduce the TUV300 PLUS for customers who are looking for a true-blue SUV with more space & more power. The TUV300 PLUS will appeal to buyers looking for an SUV that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles."

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is longer than the standard model by 405 mm

Now the biggest USP of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is the extra space it offers on the inside. In terms of dimensions, the TUV300 Plus measures 4400mm in length, an increase of about 405 mm from the standard TUV. While the width measures at 1835 mm, the height measures at 1812 mm and the wheelbase remains the same at 2680 mm. Moreover, the company is also offering extra cargo space which can be converted into extra space for a larger group of people. The 16-inch wheel adds to the aggressive and upward stance of the TUV300 Plus. In terms of visual updates, the TUV300Plus is pretty much similar to the standard TUV300. It gets a reworked front bumper and the new wraparound taillights at the back only add to the visual appeal.

On the inside, the Mahindra-owned Italian designer firm, Pininfarina has given its premium touch to the cabin along with the faux leather seats. Moreover, the TUV300 Plus also gets steering mounted audio and phone controls, a rear defogger along with wash and wipe, a driver seat height adjuster, armrests for the front row, storage tray below the driver's seat and lead-me-to-vehicle and follow-me-home headlamps. The Mahindra TUV300 Plus also gets the 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with GPS navigation and 4 speakers + 2 tweeters, Bluesense App, ECO mode, Micro Hybrid Technology, Brake Energy Regeneration Technology, Intellipark Reverse Assist, AC ECO mode and Driver Information System. In terms of safety features, the TUV300 Plus comes with dual-airbags and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution. Additionally, the hazard lights also switch on incase of panic braking.

Talking about the engine, the TUV300 Plus gets the tried and tested 2.2-litre mHAWK diesel engine in place of the 1.5-litre engine on the standard TUV300. It now churns out 120 bhp of max power instead of 100 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque from 220 NM, and comes coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission.

