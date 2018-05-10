Mahindra TUV300 Plus Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra has been working on the stretched TUV300 Plus for a while now and the company had confirmed that the SUV will be launched in 2018. While the carmaker has been seeding a few vehicles in the market before launch, by given out the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus to select group for customers, the official launch is yet to happen. One such customer from Tamil Nadu had purchased the TUV300 Plus for ₹ 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom), and we we believe the official launch price will be somewhat similar. Recently, the official brochure of the new TUV300 Plus was leaked online and we finally have all the details about the new 9-seater.

As we had expected, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus will only come in one variant - P4 and will be targeted towards the passenger carrier market, to rival the likes of the Force Trax Cruiser. Like the regular sub-4 metre TUV300, this one too gets side-facing jump seats for the third row, although, the longer seats are said to accommodate four passengers instead of two. The TUV300 Plus is longer by 403 mm at 4400 mm and shorter by 27 mm at 1812 mm. The SUV's width and wheelbase remain unchanged at 1835 mm and 2680 mm respectively. The TUV300 Plus will be offered in four colour options - Bold Black, Majestic Silver, Dynamo Red and Glacier White.

On the features front, the TUV300 Plus comes with steel wheels with optional wheel covers, rear footstep, spare wheel cover, and tow hooks at front and back. The cabin comes with a twin-pod instrument cluster, front and middle row roof lamps, vinyl upholstery, and illuminated ignition ring. Other features include - power steering with tilt function, front and rear power windows, centre locking, air conditional with heater, internally adjustable ORVMs, and two 12V charging points. Sadly, according to the brochure, the TUV300 Plus does not include ABS or airbags, instead comes with standard offerings like - engine immobiliser, child lock, seat belt and door ajar warning lights, crash protection and side intrusion beams.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus comes with the 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine that is offered with the lower variants of the Scorpio facelift. The 2,197 cc diesel motor offers 118 bhp at 4000 rpm and develops 280 Nm of peak torque at 1800-2800 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The SUV gets disc brakes up front and drum brakes at the rear and comes with a larger 60-litre fuel tank.

