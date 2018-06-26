Mahindra TUV300 Plus: Accessories Brochure Revealed

Mahindra has recently released the accessories brochure for its newly launched TUV300 Plus SUV. It was just last week that the carmaker officially launched the new nine-seater SUV and while it is targeted towards the tire 2 & 3 markets, the list of accessories that the company has to offer, indicate that the carmaker wants to position the SUV more than just a passenger carrier. While most of its stock features have been carried over from the sub-4 metre TUV300, the car comes with a host of new features as well and the optional accessories offered by the company only add to the list.

Exterior Accessories:

Mahindra TUV300 Plus Exterior Accessories

For the exterior, Mahindra is offering a bunch of optional enhancements, and there are four different options for the front guard alone - a full front covering guard, EPDM front guard, Ranger front guard, and U fog protector front guard. Similarly, the SUV also get two rear guard options - stepped rear guard and oval rear guard. Additionally, the carmaker is also offering a host of exterior chrome garnish for the fog lamps, door handles, ORVMs and turn indicators, and the window line.

Other accessories include side step, stainless steel door garnish, and stainless steel scuff plates. Mahindra two different options for alloy wheels and for customers who will use it as a people carrier or others who frequent long-distance travelling, the SUV also gets an optional roof carrier, a handy rack carrier and sun visors for the windows.

Interior Accessories:

Mahindra TUV300 Plus Interior Accessories

The cabin, on the other hand, comes with a host of accessories and while some of these features are already on offer on the top-end P8 variant, customers opting for the lower variants will get them as optional. Starting with the gizmos, the TUV300 Plus offers accessories like - and audio infotainment system with upgrade kit, car inverter and USB charger, Android- and iOS-linked mood lighting system, tyre pressure monitor, and heads-up display. The SUV also offers a boot organiser, smart tracker, daytime running lamps, and 7-inch headrest-mounted DVD touchscreen set as part of optional accessories.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus Interior gets options reverse camera, heads-up display, sporty pedals

The cabin also gets four different floor mats options - black PVC mat, black-beige designer mat, black-brown carpet mat, and transparent PVC mat. Mahindra also offers four vinyl upholstery options, right from plain beige or quilted beige seat covers to dual tone beige-black or beige brown seat covers. For additional comfort and convenience customers have the option to choose accessories like a rearview camera with an IRVM-mounted screen, reverse camera with a display, front parking assist, logo projection door mounted lights, mobile hooker, and illuminated scuff plates. Mahindra also offers a portable car chiller and warmer, seat back organiser, dash mats, sun shades, and sporty mental accented pedals.

The TUV300 Plus comes with the more powerful 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is offered in the lower variants of the Scorpio. The BS4 engine is capable of churning out 120 bhp at 4000 rpm and develops and peak torque of 280 Nm at 1800-2800 rpm. Transmission duties on the TUV300 Plus are handled by a new 6-speed manual gearbox instead of the 5-speed unit offered with the standard TUV300.

