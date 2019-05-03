Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.49 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 8.49 Lakh

The silhouette of the TUV300 remains the same and the distinctive boxy SUV dimensions too remain unchanged.

The subcompact SUV will be available in 7 colours, including 2 new ones

Mahindra has launched the facelift of the TUV300, and it gets a bunch of design changes as also additional features. Prices for the TUV300 facelift start at ₹ 8.49 lakh to ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The silhouette of the TUV300 remains the same and the distinctive boxy SUV dimensions too remain unchanged. However, there are a few additions which make the car look more muscular and aggressive too. To begin with there's the piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, side cladding & a newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover. The new headlamp design with daytime running lamps (DRLs) and carbon black finish add to the style quotient of the TUV300.

The cabin has been designed by Italian design house Pininfarina

Of course there are changes to the cabin too and the company says that Italian design house, Pininfarina, has helped design it to bring in a fresh perspective. The cabin now comes with new silver accents for a more premium look and feel. Features added to the car includes a new reverse parking camera, 17.8 cm infotainment system with GPS, Static Bending Headlamps & Micro-Hybrid technology.

The TUV300 facelift continues to get the three row seating arrangement

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We are pleased to launch the Bold New TUV300, the facelift version of the only compact SUV with an authentic SUV design that combines the space & comfort of 7 seats with performance and hi-tech features. The TUV300 has already established itself in the compact SUV segment with 1L satisfied customers. I am confident that the bolder and more muscular design, will appeal to buyers looking for a true SUV to make a stylish and powerful statement, while enabling them to enhance their lifestyles."

The TUV300 is powered by the mHAWK100 engine, which delivers 100 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The subcompact SUV will be available in 7 colours, including 2 new ones, Highway Red & Mystic Copper, in addition to the stylish dual tone Red + Black / Silver + Black, Bold Black, Majestic Silver and Pearl White colours. Besides the existing variants (T4+, T6+, T8 and T10), there will also be an optional pack, T10 (O), which will have leatherette seats and lumbar support.

