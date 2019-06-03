Mahindra To Launch BS6 Compliant Vehicles In Next Few Months

Come April 2020, all vehicles in India will have to be BS6 compliant. This has sent automotive manufacturers into a tizzy. While Maruti Suzuki has already announced that it will stop selling diesel engines from 1 April, 2020, Mahindra said that it will be launching its first BS6 compliant model in the next 3-4 months. Mahindra will be launching its petrol BS VI models first and then follow up with BS6 diesel engines at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

(Mahindra will offer eight BS6 compliant diesel engines for its passenger vehicles and LCVs)

Mahindra revealed that it will have eight diesel engines (This includes two new diesel engines) in its BS6 portfolio which will be used over 16 platforms and 38 variants. These include light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and three brand new models. In fact spyshots of BS6 variants of the Mahindra XUV300 and the Mahindra XUV500 have already been spied testing. And Mahindra has announced that it will discontinue the KUV100 diesel variant

(The first BS6 compliant Mahindra vehicle will launch in the next 3-4 months)

Mahindra also revealed details about its petrol BS6 engine portfolio. The company will have eight BS76 petrol engines out of which two will be introduced in future. These eight BS6 petrol engines will service 12 vehicle models built on 8 platforms. Mahindra will be collaborating with Ford and Ssangyong for their BS6 range of petrol engines. In fact, Mahindra also confirmed that some of its models such as the Marazzo, which only had a diesel engine until now, will also get petrol engine in future. Mahindra may also axe some diesel engine models from its larger vehicles portfolio and is prepared to deliver if the Indian automotive market moves to petrol engines in the future.

