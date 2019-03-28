New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra To Increase Prices Across Range By Up To 2.7 Per Cent From April

The hike will affect the passenger and commercial vehicle range at Mahindra with prices increasing between 0.5 - 2.7 per cent, up to Rs. 73,000.

View Photos

Mahindra & Mahindra will be increasing prices across its passenger and commercial vehicle range from April 1, 2019, the company has announced in a statement. The price increase will by 0.5 - 2.7 per cent, which translates into a hike between ₹ 5,000 and ₹ 73,000 across the models. The hike has been attributed to the rise in commodity prices. The automaker did say that while it made efforts to reduce costs, it has not been possible to hold back the price increase.

Speaking on the price hike, Mahindra & Mahindra - President Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said, "This year has seen record high commodity price increases. Further there are regulatory requirements effective April 1st that have also led to cost increases. Consequently we are taking a price increase from April 1, 2019."

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Alturas G4

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Marazzo

Thar

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

TUV300

Bolero

Bolero Camper

Supro

e-Verito

Xylo

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

e2oPlus

Verito

Verito Vibe

0 Comments

It's not clear at present if the newly launched Mahindra XUV300 is also affected by the price hike. That said, Mahindra joins the bandwagon of automakers to have announced price hikes for the new financial year. Previously, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kawasaki and Renault have all announced a price increase across their range or on specific vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300
Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport
Honda WR-V
Honda
WR-V
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza
Tata Nexon
Tata
Nexon
TAGS :
Mahindra Cars Price hike Mahindra price hike April 2019 Mahindra price hike Mahindra cars Mahindra & Mahindra

Latest News

Honda, Hino Hitch Ride With Self-driving Car Service Venture Of SoftBank, Toyota
Honda, Hino Hitch Ride With Self-driving Car Service Venture Of SoftBank, Toyota
Mahindra To Increase Prices Across Range By Up To 2.7 Per Cent From April
Mahindra To Increase Prices Across Range By Up To 2.7 Per Cent From April
BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 59.20 Lakh
BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 59.20 Lakh
TVS Apache RTR Series Gets ABS Across Entire Range
TVS Apache RTR Series Gets ABS Across Entire Range
Renault Wants Nissan Merger to Make Fiat Bid
Renault Wants Nissan Merger to Make Fiat Bid
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz With New 1.5-litre Diesel Launched; Prices Start At 9.97 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz With New 1.5-litre Diesel Launched; Prices Start At 9.97 Lakh
Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing
Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing
Sherco TVS Announces Rider Line-Up For 2019 Merzouga Rally
Sherco TVS Announces Rider Line-Up For 2019 Merzouga Rally
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Breaks Cover
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Breaks Cover
Ford To Exit Russian Passenger Car Market, Cede Control In JV
Ford To Exit Russian Passenger Car Market, Cede Control In JV
Volkswagen To Improve Production With Amazon Cloud To Network Its Factories
Volkswagen To Improve Production With Amazon Cloud To Network Its Factories
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
New Generation Honda Accord For ASEAN Markets Revealed
New Generation Honda Accord For ASEAN Markets Revealed
BMW Previews iX3, i4 and iNext EVs
BMW Previews iX3, i4 and iNext EVs

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.27 - 19.15 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.26 - 10.38 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.08 - 8.36 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.13 - 12.76 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
View More
x
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz With New 1.5-litre Diesel Launched; Prices Start At 9.97 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz With New 1.5-litre Diesel Launched; Prices Start At 9.97 Lakh
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
Tesla Model 3 Outsells C-Class, 3 Series In Europe In February 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities