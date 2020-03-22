Mahindra Suspends Operations At Nagpur Plant, Mumbai & Pune From Monday

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the company will be suspending operations at the Nagpur plant with immediate effect. The decision comes as a "preventive and pre-emptive" measure amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The Maharashtra government has already put the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Pimpri-Chinchwad under partial lockdown to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. In addition, Mahindra's Kandivali (Mumbai) and Chakan (Pune) facilities will be temporarily shut down as well, from Monday, March 23, 2020. The manufacturer hasn't announced the period during which the plants will be closed. With the announcement, Mahindra joins Hero MotoCorp and FCA India that have shut operations for the next two weeks.

In a statement, Mahindra said, "Employee well-being and safety are matters of utmost priority. We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in the State of Maharashtra and across the nation should the situation change. Meanwhile, all our offices across the country have already implemented Work from Home. Several other measures including the highest standards of hygiene and promoting social distancing at all the offices and manufacturing locations across the country have been taken."

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected over three lakh people globally with over 300 cases reported in India. The government has advised social distancing for the next two weeks to flatten the virus' growth curve across the country, while the state of Rajasthan has been partially locked down as well to further limit the spread of infection. Both the Delhi and UP governments have said that they won't hesitate to lockdown the capital and state respectively, should there be more cases of the Coronavirus.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.