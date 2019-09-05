New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Supro VX Minitruck Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 4.4 Lakh

The new Mahindra Supro VX comes with bigger 13-inch wheels, along with an increased ground clearance of 170 mm. Furthermore, the Supro Minitruck VX offers a payload capacity of 900 kgs and a bigger cargo area.

Mahindra Supro VX comes with enhanced features and is the latest addition to the Supro family

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced the launch of a new VX variant of its popular light commercial vehicle (LCV) Mahindra Supro Minitruck. Priced in India at ₹ 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) the new Mahindra Supro VX comes with enhanced features and is the latest addition to the Supro family. Updates include bigger 13-inch wheels, along with an increased ground clearance of 170 mm. Furthermore, the Supro Minitruck VX offers a payload capacity of 900 kgs and a bigger cargo area, to effectively cater to intercity and intracity business needs with the same vehicle.

Talking about the introduction of the new Mahindra Supro VX, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Business Head- Small Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra said, "The Supro brand promises superior mileage, superior power, superior load-carrying ability and higher earnings to its customers. It has always been our endeavour to introduce new offerings to address the ever-changing needs of our customer. The unshakeable trust of customers has been earned on the strength of the product, its quality, earning potential, robustness and the reliability of brand Mahindra."

Powering the new Supro VX minitruck is Mahindra's powerful 909 cc 2-cylinder DI engine which is capable of churning out about 25 bhp and develops 55 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox and the vehicle offers a mileage of 24 kmpl. The LCV comes with leaf spring suspensions at both front and rear to handle the heavy payload. In terms of safety offers, the new Supro VX comes with ELR seatbelts and new X-Split brakes with LSPV for improved braking and better stability.

The tough and robust body design gives an added layer of protection and ensures the vehicle can navigate through any terrain with ease. Visually, the Supro Minitruck VX sports Mahindra's signature front grille design, giving it an aggressive look, along with stylish wraparound headlamps distinguishing it from other Supro models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

