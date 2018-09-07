New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers

The Treo and Treo Yaari will be available in the market as D+3 and D+4 variants of the electric three-wheelers respectively.


The Treo and Treo Yaari will help in urban last mile connectivity solution in the country.

Mahindra & Mahindra showcased its latest electric vehicles, the lithium ion battery powered electric three wheelers, Treo and Treo Yaari, at Move 2018, the Global Mobility Summit. The Treo and Treo Yaari will be available in the market as D+3 and D+4 variants of the electric three-wheelers respectively. This electric 3-wheeler range is powered by the latest lithium ion battery technology, which is more durable and requires lower maintenance compared to other battery chemistry.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "As India aspires to go all-electric, the time is right for us to develop sustainable solutions for urban mass mobility. As the pioneers of electric mobility in India, Mahindra has been working toward making the EV segment adoptable for masses and to facilitate mass transportation. Today, we are delighted to accelerate this large-scale adoption of EVs with the unveiling of the Treo, a vehicle we expect to become the default choice for the last mile commute in urban India".

The Treo and Treo Yaari will help in urban last mile connectivity solution in the country. According to the folks at Mahindra, the vehicles also give owners and drivers an opportunity to improve their earning potential by 20-25%, a very significant margin for them.

The company also displayed its other mobility innovations at MOVE 2018 which included the modular and scalable electric platform, MESMA, the demonstration of the software mobility solution, NEMO and futuristic muscle electric pod concept, UDO.

TAGS :
Mahindra EV Mahindra Treo Mahindra Treo Yaari

