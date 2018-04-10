Mahindra Sells 10 Lakh Boleros Since Its Launch In India

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it had sold 10 lakh units of the Bolero since it was first launched in India. In fact, the SUV regained its position in the list of Top 10 Passenger Vehicles of India in March this year. The Bolero registered year-on-year growth of 23 per cent. The Bolero has been quite the success for the company showing its prowess on and off the road.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "This is a proud moment for us, as our iconic brand, Bolero crossed the 10 lakh units milestone, since launch. In fact, the Bolero has regained its position in the top 10 passenger vehicles in India, which is a validation of the confidence consumers, in semi urban and rural India, have reposed on the brand. Further the successful launch of the Bolero Power+ has helped the brand to grow steadily, inspite of several new launches in the UV space. I am sure that the Bolero will continue to be as popular on Indian roads in the years to come".

Mahindra launched the Bolero Power+ in 2016 and since then, the company has seen steady growth in sales. The Bolero Power + comes with a new mHawkD70 engine. The engine claims to give 13 per cent more power and 5 per cent better fuel efficiency as compared to its predecessor. The mHawkD70 engine is a 1.5 litre, 3 cylinder diesel engine which gives out 70hp and 195Nm torque. As far as provisions go, the Bolero Power+ gets a digital instrument cluster, a Driver Information System (DIS), a voice messaging system, and the fuel-saving Micro Hybrid technology (ZLX)

