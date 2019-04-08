New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Sells 1.62 Pick Up Trucks In FY 2018-19; Its Highest Ever

Mahindra has fielded 4 brands in the pick up segment namely, Bolero Pick Up, Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero Camper & Imperio.

Mahindra boasts of 58% market share in the Pick Up segment

Mahindra announced that the pick-up vehicle range crossed the 1.5 lakh mark in domestic sales during the 2018-19 financial year. The Mahindra pick up range managed to rake in 1,62,000 sales in FY2018-19 compared to 1,49,121 vehicles in FY-2018 registering a 9 per cent growth. This is the highest ever annual sales growth for Mahindra's Pick-up range since its launch. The pick-up segment in India sees sales of over 14,000 vehicles per month and is growing rapidly. Mahindra is the leader in the segment with 58 per cent market share in FY-2019.

mahindra imperio launch

The Mahindra Imperio has been a strong seller for the company

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Mahindra has been the market leader in the pickup segment for over a decade. The journey toward achieving this over 1.5 lakh units milestone of Pickups in fiscal year 2018-19 is a proud moment for us. We are grateful to all our customers for their belief in the brand and for the success of our newly launched Maha Bolero Pickup 1.7T. Today, Mahindra has the widest range in this segment and has set new benchmarks in style, comfort, convenience, technology, and offers best-in-class value and efficiency to our customers".

Mahindra has fielded 4 brands namely, Bolero Pick Up, Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero Camper & Imperio. Mahindra has been continuously updating its products in the Indian market. It was the first to launch an AC pick up, 4x4 Pickup, Double Cabin Pick up, and even one with a CNG. In fact, the company also brought in a Micro Hybrid version which gives its customers a lot of choices.

