Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has added a new variant to its long-running Scorpio SUV with the new S9 variant. The Mahindra Scorpio S9 trim is priced at ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and sits below the S11 trim in the line-up. Interestingly, the Scorpio S9 variant was originally available when the current generation of the SUV was introduced in 2014 and is now being re-introduced. Mahindra says the new variant will be available across the company's dealerships pan India from today and comes with a host of features and creature comfort. The S9 trim is about ₹ 1.4 lakh cheaper than the S11 version, and about ₹ 60,000 more expensive than the S7 trim.

Mahindra Scorpio 11.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking on the introduction of the S9 variant, Mahindra - Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said, "Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry & continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment. The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV, while retaining Scorpio's core DNA of power, driving thrill and adventure."

The new Mahindra Scorpio S9 is equipped with static bender projector headlamps, LED light guides, ORVMs with turn indicators, fog lamps, hydraulic assisted bonnet, and cushion suspension with anti-roll technology. The SUV also comes with auto climate control, 5.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation but sadly no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. There's also voice assist system, steering mounted audio controls, Intellipark, dual front airbags with ABS, and more.

The SUV continues to be offered in the seven-seater avatar with the front facing third row, making it a lucrative choice in this space. Power on the Mahindra Scorpio S9 comes from the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine tuned for 140 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The SUV locks horns against the Tata Safari Storme, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and also the upcoming Tata Harrier.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.