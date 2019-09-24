Mahindra S204 Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

The Compact SUV segment has caught the fancy of Indian automakers and joining the fray next is Mahindra which is finally getting a strong contender to cash in on the increasing demand for such SUVs. It is bringing in the SsangYong XLV, dubbed S204 (codename) for India and we are expecting it to get the same treatment what we already saw in the Mahindra XUV300 which has been a successful product for the Indian automaker. We have got you the very first spy pictures of this SUV which was spotted testing on the outskirts of Chennai.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 W6 Variant Gets AMT Option

The Mahindra S204 will get styling, feature and powertrain upgrades for the Indian market.

As said, the S204 will be the Indianised version of the Ssangyong XLV and will get styling, feature and powertrain upgrades for the Indian market. Quite customarily, the test mule is heavily camouflaged but elements like the family grille, dummy headlamps and steel rims (typically seen on Mahindra test cars) give away that it's a Mahindra. Then a detailed look will help you notice design characters like the sculpting on the haunches, identical to what we have seen on the XUV300 and on the Ssangyong XLV, similar wing mirrors and the rear quarter glass. Moreover, the model looks bigger going by its silhouette. That said, just like the S204 gets a face of its own sporting the Mahindra family grille, a comparatively sleeker airdam and tight overhangs, even the rear has been revamped and the license plate area has been moved onto the tailgate. The tailgate itself is more sculpted and it also gets the shark fin antenna along with roof rails.

Also Read: Mahindra Announces Subscription Based Ownership Experience On All Its Cars

The SsangYong XLV is underpinned by a stretched Tivoli platform. The SsangYong XLV is underpinned by a stretched Tivoli platform.

The SsangYong XLV is spawned on the stretched Tivoli platform which will also underpin the S204. Though, we have very limited information about its specifications, it is likely to get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine which powers the Mahindra XUV300 and Marazzo. According to news reports, Mahindra will also introduce a 1.5-litre turbo T-GDI petrol engine with the S204 which will also make its way in the Marazzo.

Also Read: Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka Brings Home The XUV300

The compact SUV segment has been on a roll in India with quite a few new launches last year. While new carmakers like Kia and MG Motor have already upped the ante with the Seltos and Hector and have got a strong head start in our market, existing players are gearing up to give them a tough competition. Along with these new offerings, the S204 will also compete with the next-generation Hyundai Creta which already has been spotted testing in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.