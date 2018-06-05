Mahindra S201's Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images

Mahindra has been testing its upcoming SsangYong Tivoli-based SUV, codenamed S201, for a while now. A prototype model of the new SUV was spotted testing on the outskirts of Chennai yet again, and this time around the images that have surfaced online give us a closer look at the cabin as well. This is the first time that the interior of the S201 has been spied, and judging by the looks of it, the all-new subcompact SUV will come with a pretty decked-up cabin.

The cabin of the prototype Mahindra S201 is quite heavily camouflaged, so there is not much that we can comment on the design and styling. Having said that, seeing the exposed bits, we can tell that Mahindra has gone for an all-new look, taking the least bit of inspiration from its existing models, which is a good thing. The dashboard appears to get a dual tone treatment with the centre stage taken by a large (possibly 6-inch) touchscreen display with the control buttons and dial placed below it. On either side, there are vertically positioned aircon vents finished in glossy black colour and a large console below that houses the climate control system and buttons for other in-car functions. The SUV also gets two USB ports, AUX-IN and a 12V power socket.

This appears to be the top-end variant of the S201 as the cabin also features a new three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for audio, Bluetooth and more. The SUV also gets a large twin-pot instrument console with a central MID. There is also an engine start/stop button, cruise control dial, and lever for tilt adjust function. The new Mahindra S201 will come with a 5-seater layout, which gets all-black fabric upholstery. The driver and passenger seats are nicely designed and are likely to offer a comfortable seating poster. There is also a centre armrest wrapped in faux leather with sliding function and a storage area.

As for the exterior, the Mahindra S201 will be an urban SUV, much like the Tivoli and retains the compact dimensions and design theme from the Korean model. The spy images we have seen so far reveal that the SUV will come with alloy wheels finished in glossy black, pull type door handles, roof rails, and a pair of new horizontally placed LED taillamps.

Under the hood, we expect the new Mahindra S201 to come with the existing 1.2-litre G80 turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Having said that, Mahindra could surprise us with the new 1.6-litre diesel engine and the new 1.5-litre petrol motor, which have been under development, although, we aren't keeping our hopes high. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual and possibly an AMT unit.

