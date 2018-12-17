Mahindra S201 Production Name Announcement Date Revealed

Mahindra has said that the S201, like the Alturas G4, will also get a different and new name

Mahindra has finally revealed the new date for the name announcement of its upcoming subcompact SUV - S201. Now slated to be announced on the December 19, Mahindra has previously stated that the S201 will also, like the Alturas G4, be named something different and new. So, it's possible that Mahindra might again, unlike the usual way, choose a name that doesn't come with an 'O' at the end. Upon launch, the new Mahindra S201 will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Ford EcoSport .

The upcoming SUV is based on the SsangYong Tivoli and unlike the G4 Rexton-based Alturas G4 Mahindra is expected to have changed more than just the badging. While we are yet to see the actual SUV, based on the several test mules spotted so far the upcoming S201 is also likely to come with several styling updates both on the outside as well as the inside. For instance, it will get a revised rear section with new taillamps, as revealed in some of the spy photos.

Mahindra S201 SUV gets new LED taillamps, very different from what the Tivoli gets

On the flipside, the SUV will also carry over some of the offerings of the Tivoli, like - projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, auto climate control with dual-zone function, cruise control and more. The SUV is likely to be a five-seater only, and not get a seven-seater version like some of Mahindra's sub-4-metre SUVs including the TUV300 and the NuvoSport.

Powertrain options are likely to include the new 1.2-litre G80 turbo petrol motor that will be available right from the start, alongside the 1.5-litre diesel. Both engines will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox while an AMT unit is also likely.

