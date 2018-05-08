Mahindra S201 Compact SUV Shows Its Taillights In New Spy Shots

Mahindra & Mahindra is readying up its Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival codenamed 'S201', and the upcoming subcompact SUV is expected to hit the markets towards the end of this year. The Mahindra S201 is essentially based on the SsangYong Tivoli, but has been tweaked to fit within the Mahindra family. With the launch still sometime away, the Mahindra S201 was recently spotted testing in Chennai, and showed off its taillight illumination in the newest spy images. The pre-production model can be seen with what look like LED signature pattern in the wraparound taillights.

(The Mahindra S201 is expected to go on sale by late 2018)

The Mahindra S201 will be an urban SUV, much like the Tivoli and retains the compact dimensions and design theme from the Korean model. The spy image also reveal gloss black finish alloy wheels, pull type door handles, roof rails on the subcompact SUV. Older spy shots have revealed a touchscreen infotainment system on the S201 that will come with Android Auto, while it is possible that Mahindra would introduce Apple CarPlay as well on the car.

Also expect to see plush interiors, feature loaded cabin and possibly a sunroof as well, keeping up with the competition. The Mahindra S201 will be the third offering after the XUV500 and KUV100 to be underpinned by a monocoque platform.

(Based on the Tivoli, the Mahindra S201 will be positioned as a premium urban offering)

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT Details Leaked

With respect to engine options, the Mahindra S201 is likely to use the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel under the hood. The engines are expected to produce in excess of 100 bhp, and going by the overall design, Mahindra seems to be pushing the S201 towards a sporty offering. Both engines will come with the option of a manual transmission, while the option of an automatic cannot be ruled out. The new engines will also meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms

The Mahindra S201 will be taking on a host of rivals including the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V and the likes in the segment. Meanwhile, the segment leading Vitara Brezza is expected to get upgrades soon to keep up against the new competition. Positioned above the Mahindra TUV300, the upcoming S201 subcompact SUV is expected to be from ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.