Mahindra Roxor Unveil Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications

The Mahindra Roxor SUV has been designed and developed in-house at Mahinda Automotive North America (MANA) facility in Detroit, USA.

The Mahindra Roxor SUV will soon be makings its global debut in USA

Mahindra is all set to take the wraps off its newest off-roader, the Roxor in the United States of America. The company set up the Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) last year in order to cater to the North American market and announced the Roxor in November last year. The teaser videos show the Roxor to be a rugged, hard-core off-roader which has been specifically built for the North American market. In all probability, the Mahindra Roxor will be carrying a 1.6-litre engine sourced from Ssyangyong Tivoli, which will also meet stringent Euro VI emission norms. Mahindra will be most likely offer a petrol and a diesel engine on the Roxor.

The Roxor has been inspired by the iconic Mahindra Thar and is built on ladder-on-frame chassis similar to other typical SUVs from Mahindra. We believe that the Roxor will be manufactured in two variants. One will be an off-road motorsport variant while the other will be a tough utility vehicle meant for regular use. The Roxor will be manufactured at Mahindra's plant in Detroit, which again was inaugurated in November last year. The Roxor has been designed and developed in-house by MANA. The new plant at Detroit is more than 150,000 sq ft. and will also be providing engineering support for the Roxor platform and possibly sell it in other markets as well.

At this point in time, we do not know whether the Mahindra Roxor will be manufactured and sold in India but we sure do hope so.

There it is! The Mahindra Roxor rolling in amidst cheer and laughter.

The Mahindra Roxor will have a 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine. The SUV will have a conventional gearbox. Reveal a few moments away.


Dr. Pawan Goenka takes to the stage, at the unveil of the Mahindra Roxor SUV.

#BREAKING Anand Mahindra just tweeted a partial image of the all-new Mahindra Roxor SUV. What do you think?
The stage is set for the global unveil of the Mahindra Roxor SUV.
The design of the Mahindra Roxor SUV is said to be inspired from the iconic Mahindra Thar.
