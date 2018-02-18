Mahindra Roxor Off-Road Vehicle To Be Unveiled Next Month

Mahindra & Mahindra has been making in-roads in the US market for a while now and the Indian auto giant is all set to make its presence felt strongly with a new off-road vehicle. Mahindra will be unveiling the new Roxor off-road vehicle built specifically for the North American market on March 2, 2018. The automaker first announced about the Mahindra Roxor in November last year, and the model is described as an "off-highway vehicle, unlike anything currently on the market." The manufacturer also released a teaser video of the Roxor, which gives a glimpse of a hardcore off-roader to come from the company.

(The Mahindra Roxor is likely to be a two-seater off-roader)

While the teaser video reveals little about the model, we do see a bare-bones setup with a two-seater, open-top layout. While little is actually known about the Roxor, barring its name, rumours suggest that the off-roader will be powered by a 1.6-litre engine from the SsangYong Tivoli that meets Euro 6 emission norms, while paired to a 5-speed or 6-speed manual transmission. The off-roader will come with all-wheel drive right from the start.

(Mahindra Roxor was announced at the inauguration of MANA last November)

The Mahindra Roxor off-roader is the project of Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) and has been designed and engineered in-house. The Roxor will be produced at the automaker's new manufacturing facility in Detroit, US. The new plant was inaugurated in November, 2017; and that's when Mahindra first announced the introduction of the Roxor off-roader.

The new plant is spread over 150,000 sq.ft. and is the first global automaker in the Detroit region in over 25 years. MANA will continue to provide Metro Detroit-based engineering support for new vehicle platform development for India and global markets.

