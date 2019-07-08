Mahindra Rolls Out 1,00,000th Jeeto Load Mini Truck In India

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced rolling out the 1,00,000th unit of the Mahindra Jeeto Load in India. First launched in the year 2015, this year also marks the vehicle completing four years in the Indian market, and it has been one of the popular more choices in sub-1-tonne payload category. Mahindra offers the Jeeto Load mini truck in multiple product applications for different businesses in the last-mile goods transportation segment.

Talking about the latest milestone, Satinder Bajwa, Vice President - Small Commercial Vehicle, Mahindra and Mahindra said, "Mahindra Jeeto has been a game changer in last mile distribution with its modular range, unmatched versatility and superior fuel efficiency, carrying goods across different segments for the last four years. It has always been our endeavour to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers in areas such as performance, comfort, safety, reliability and profitability. With 30 per cent more mileage, it delivers superior value and fulfils the brand promise of bringing prosperity to its customers and enabling them to earn more and Rise".

The Mahindra Jeeto Load is powered by a by mDura, an all-new Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine and it's offered in two power outputs - 11 bhp and 16 bhp. The pick-up vehicle is also offered in three different deck length options - 1630mm (5.5ft), 1780mm (6ft) and 1930 mm (6.5ft), and it's available in two payload capacities - 600 kg and 700 kg. These combinations are available across a range of 8 variants. The Mahindra Jeeto is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 33.4 kmpl.

