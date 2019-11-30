New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Responds To US Judge's 'Jeep Trade Dress' Violation Ruling Against Roxor

An US Judge has ruled that the Mahindra Roxor infringes on the trade dress of Jeep vehicles and has recommended the International Trade Commission for a cease-and-desist order to prevent Mahindra from selling Roxors in the United States.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
FCA calims that the Mahindra Roxor has used six key details of the Jeep Trade Dress

Early this week, an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) concluded that the Mahindra Roxor off-road SUV, sold in the United States, infringes on the trade dress of Jeep vehicles, particularly the Jeep CJ. The judge has also recommended to the United States' International Trade Commission (ITC) a cease-and-desist order to prevent Mahindra from selling Roxors in the United States. Reacting to the report, an official spokesperson of the company said, "The ALJ concluded Mahindra's Roxor does not infringe on any of FCA's registered trademarks and does not dilute FCA's claimed Jeep Trade Dress. While the initial ruling concludes that the Roxor violates "Jeep Trade Dress," until this case, FCA had never defined what it believes to be the "Jeep Trade Dress" or identified it as a business asset in any filings (bankruptcy or otherwise)."

According to Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA), the Mahindra Roxor has used six key details of the Jeep Trade Dress. This include - 'Exterior Hood Latches', 'Rear Body Panels The Door-Cut Outs Run Above The Rocker Panel', a 'Boxy Body Shape With Flat Appearing Vertical Side' and 'The flat and round-edged hood that tapers towards the front', the 4.5-Slot Grille, and the 'Trapezoidal flared fenders that extend past the grille'.

Mahindra Thar

11.11 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar

mahindra roxor

FCA calims that the Mahindra Roxor has used six key details of the Jeep Trade Dress

The Mahindra spokesperson also said that FCA has not offered the CJ in the United States market for over thirty-five years and pointed out the none of the existing Roxor owners have bought the vehicle thinking it was an FCA/Jeep product. The company also pressed on the fact that unlike the Jeep vehicles, the Mahindra Roxor is an off-road only vehicle and costs under $16,000 (approx. ₹ 11.48 lakh). The Roxor is also based on the Mahindra Thar.

The report submitted by the ALJ will now be reviewed by the International Trade Commission (ITC), which will make the final decision on the matter. Commenting on the impending ITC review the spokesperson said, "Ultimately, the ALJ's opinion is only a recommendation, and we have asked the entire ITC to review it. The ITC has the discretion to either adopt the ALJ's opinion in whole or in part, rewrite parts of it, or completely reject it. Therefore, it is very important to wait for the ITC review to be finalized."

mahindra roxor suv

The ALJ has recommended to the ITC a cease-and-desist order to prevent Mahindra from selling Roxors in the United States

0 Comments

FCA has also filed counterclaim before the Eastern District Court of Michigan for permanently ceasing the sales of Roxor in the states, as well as disgorgement of any profits made by the Mahindra from sales of the off-roader. Commenting on this, the spokesperson added, "While there are reports of a cease and desist order with respect to the Roxor, no such order has been entered. Finally, it was Mahindra, not FCA, who commenced the legal action in the Federal District Court in Michigan. We did this in an attempt to enjoin the ITC action and assert injury claims to our business and reputation as a result of unfair and anticompetitive actions by Fiat Chrysler."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Thar with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar

Mahindra Thar Alternatives

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.23 - 18.71 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.89 - 16.41 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 14.83 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 18.21 - 32.81 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hyundai Venue To End 2019 With 1 lakh Bookings; Exports To South Africa Begin
Hyundai Venue To End 2019 With 1 lakh Bookings; Exports To South Africa Begin
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities