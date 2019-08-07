New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Registers 80 Per Cent Growth In PAT In Q1 FY2020

Mahindra's overall profit from tax (PAT) in the first quarter of FY2020 is up by 80 per cent as the company has gained Rs. 1367.05 crore from exceptional items. It has recorded a decline in total revenue, operating margin and PAT before exceptional items.

Mahindra's Q1 FY2020 PV sales went down by 5 per cent.

Highlights

  • Mahindra has gained Rs. 1367.05 crore from exceptional items in Q1 FY2020
  • It's PAT before exceptional items is down by Rs. 26 per cent.
  • Its PV sales in the same quarter has recorded a decline of 5 per cent.

At a time when the auto industry is going through a deterrent downturn, Mahindra has managed to sustain growth in its first quarter profits in the current fiscal year. The company (Mahindra + MVML) has recorded a healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth of 80 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) and after exceptional items (EI) at ₹ 2260 crore as compared to ₹ 1257 crore which it recorded in the first quarter last year. However, a massive gain of ₹ 1367.05 crore from exceptional items has added to the overall PAT, helping the growth. The one time gain is attributed to the sale of shares of M&M Benefit Trust and buyback gains on transfer of long term investments.

Also Read: Mahindra Registers 15% Drop In Sales In July 2019

If we exclude exceptional items, the company's PAT has witnessed a decline of 26 per cent at Rs 918 crore in Q1 FY2020 as compared to ₹ 1238 crore which it recorded in the same period last year. Mahindra's total revenue (revenue from operations + other income) in the first quarter of this fiscal year is ₹ 12,997 crore which is a de-growth of 4 per cent when compared to ₹ 13, 551 crore which it recorded in the Q1 FY2019. Its operating margin (OPM) has also slipped to 14 per cent from 15.8 per cent.

Also Read: Indian Army Adds Mahindra e-Verito EVs To Its Official Fleet To Reduce Carbon Footprint

0 Comments

In the same quarter, the company has sold 123,690 passenger vehicles as compared to 130,484 PVs which were sold in Q1 last year which is a sales decline of 5 per cent. Sales in the farm sector (Tractors) slumped by 15 per cent at 82,013 units compared to 96,527 units which were sold in Q1 FY2019. Mahindra's exports in the same period have gone down by 14 per cent at 10,923 units as compared to 12,730 units which it exported in the same period last year.

